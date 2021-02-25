Arunachal:  Security forces still clueless on whereabouts of abducted Oil employees-  DGP

ITANAGAR- The Director General of Police (DGP) RP Upadhyaya has informed that state police is clueless about the fate of two employees of Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Ltd abducted by ULFA (I) on December 21 last year from Kumchaikha hydrocarbon drilling site in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Speaking to press here on Thursday DGP said state police along with Army and Air force made unprecedented attempts to rescue the duo but till date have not been able to locate the two.

“Operations have been conducted in such a way so as not to harm them. IG rank officer and three SP’s supervised the operation. The topography of the area is also very difficult to conduct rescue. Still we have given our best by using modern technology,” he said. “Despite our best effort we have no idea where they have been kept. We are using every channel to get them released. I appeal ULFA (I) to release them,” said DGP.

The two abducted men are Drilling Superintendent Pranab Kumar Gogoi and Radio Operator Ram Kumar. While Gogoi is from Assam’s Sivasagar district, Ram Kumar hails from Bihar.