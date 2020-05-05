Arunachal

Arunachal: Name and number of nodal officers for stranded persons

Are you an Arunachli,  stranded in other part of India? Then call the respective officers who will take care for your movement to your home state Arunachal Pradesh. 

May 5, 2020
0 Less than a minute
Arunachal: Name and number of nodal officers for stranded persons

Itanagar-  Are you an Arunachli,  stranded in other part of India? Then call the respective officers who will take care for your movement to your home state Arunachal Pradesh. 

Here are the names, designations and the contact numbers of nodal officers from Arunachal Pradesh , designated for various states/UTs.

States/ UTs allocated  Name of Nodal Officer Phone Number
Haryana, Punjab Sagara Preet Hooda, Commissioner to Governor 6033834544
Maharashtra Prashant Lokhande,  Commissioner Planning, etc 6033834546
Karnataka Mrs Niharika Ray, Secretary, Education, ( WCD )

A R Talwade , Secretary ( APPSC )

 6033834547

6033834549
Delhi and Chandigarh Mr Madhur Vrama , DIGP ( HQ/ WR ) 6033834550
Goa, Dadra & Nagar  Haveli , Daman & Diu, Puducherri Ameya Abhayankar , Secretary to CM, IT etc 6033834551
Utter Pradesh Govind Jaiswai , Secretary, RD&PR 6033834552
Assam Sadhna Deori , Secretary, Tourism & GAD 6033834553
Gujrat and

Lakshadweep

 Swapnil Naik , Secretary, Textile and Handicraft 6033834554
Uttrakhand, J&K , Himachal Pradesh Romil Baanya , SP, Fire and Emergency Service 6033834557
West Bengal , Tripura N T Glow, Secretary, Industries 6033834558
Madhya Pradesh,Chattisgadh Anirudh S Singh , Secretary, Tax and Excise 6033834559
Tamil Nadu, Meghalaya, Sikkim Pranav Tayal , Special Secretary to CM 6033834560
Bihar, Odisha, Rajasthana, Kerala Himanshu Gupta , Secretary, Planning and IPR  etc 6033834561
Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand M Harshvardhan , SP, SIC 6033834564
Telangana, Laddakh, A&NI Santosh Kumar Rai, Secretary, APSSB 6033834566
Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram. Abu Tayeng , Director, Tourism 6033834570

 

HELP US / DONATE US, TO DELIVER THE INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM --CLICK HERE
Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close