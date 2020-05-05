Arunachal
Arunachal: Name and number of nodal officers for stranded persons
Are you an Arunachli, stranded in other part of India? Then call the respective officers who will take care for your movement to your home state Arunachal Pradesh.
Itanagar- Are you an Arunachli, stranded in other part of India? Then call the respective officers who will take care for your movement to your home state Arunachal Pradesh.
Here are the names, designations and the contact numbers of nodal officers from Arunachal Pradesh , designated for various states/UTs.
|States/ UTs allocated
|Name of Nodal Officer
|Phone Number
|Haryana, Punjab
|Sagara Preet Hooda, Commissioner to Governor
|6033834544
|Maharashtra
|Prashant Lokhande, Commissioner Planning, etc
|6033834546
|Karnataka
|Mrs Niharika Ray, Secretary, Education, ( WCD )
A R Talwade , Secretary ( APPSC )
|6033834547
6033834549
|Delhi and Chandigarh
|Mr Madhur Vrama , DIGP ( HQ/ WR )
|6033834550
|Goa, Dadra & Nagar Haveli , Daman & Diu, Puducherri
|Ameya Abhayankar , Secretary to CM, IT etc
|6033834551
|Utter Pradesh
|Govind Jaiswai , Secretary, RD&PR
|6033834552
|Assam
|Sadhna Deori , Secretary, Tourism & GAD
|6033834553
|Gujrat and
Lakshadweep
|Swapnil Naik , Secretary, Textile and Handicraft
|6033834554
|Uttrakhand, J&K , Himachal Pradesh
|Romil Baanya , SP, Fire and Emergency Service
|6033834557
|West Bengal , Tripura
|N T Glow, Secretary, Industries
|6033834558
|Madhya Pradesh,Chattisgadh
|Anirudh S Singh , Secretary, Tax and Excise
|6033834559
|Tamil Nadu, Meghalaya, Sikkim
|Pranav Tayal , Special Secretary to CM
|6033834560
|Bihar, Odisha, Rajasthana, Kerala
|Himanshu Gupta , Secretary, Planning and IPR etc
|6033834561
|Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand
|M Harshvardhan , SP, SIC
|6033834564
|Telangana, Laddakh, A&NI
|Santosh Kumar Rai, Secretary, APSSB
|6033834566
|Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram.
|Abu Tayeng , Director, Tourism
|6033834570