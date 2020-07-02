Arunachal: Man dies after car falls in to river in Nirjuli 

Nirjuli- One person was died when the car, he was driving fell in to the river on Wednesday night, informed Nirjuli police station OC Inspector Minli Geyi.

According to the police, it was around 9 pm when the Hyundai Grand i-10 vehicle bearing Regd No. AR-01L-1775 met an accident and fell into river near bridge at Karmajuli, Nirjuli.

As a result one Jomba Loya age 31 years s/o Gejom Loya of village Kabu, West Siang and presently staying at Transport Colony Karsingsa, died on the spot. He himself was driving the car and was returning from Doimukh after having dinner in relative’s house. Geyi informed.

The police team along with relative lifted the dead body from river water at accident place .

Meanwhile a case has registered at Nirjuli PS after received of written intimation of accidental death from deceased’s father Gejom Loya.

After completion of legal formalities the body was handed over to father for performing last rituals. OC Geyi added.