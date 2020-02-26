Arunachal is lagging behind the rest of India in the development front- Vinod Nikalje

Itanagar

Republican Party of India (Athawale) North East & West Bengal observer Vinod Nikalje on Tuesday pointed out that Northeast region and in particular Arunachal is lagging behind the rest of India in the development front.

Nikalje, who is in the state to expand the party’s footprint, while announcing that Tallar Phassang has been appointed as the convenor of the RPI Arunachal Pradesh unit, said that the party would complicatedly work towards the welfare of the people of the state and its progress.

He also informed that the party President and Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale would also arrive in the state to participate in the Nyokum celebration here at Doimukh on 26 February followed by a meeting with Governor BD Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu later in the same day.

Earlier, Athawale had visited Pasighat in East Siang district in January and reviewed the progress and implementation of various central schemes for the development of the tribal populace in the state.