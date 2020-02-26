Attack on Arunachal People near Borborua in Assam

Itanagar

In yet another case of an attack on the people of Arunachal in Assam, Modam Dini, a public leader, and his younger brother, former Anchal Samiti chairman, Likabali, Henken Dini were allegedly attacked by a mob on their way to Dibrugarh on 18 February after a road rage incident.

The incident occurred near Borborua police station in Dibrugarh district of Assam around 6:30 pm on 18 February, when they were on the way to Dibrugarh to see a relative admitted in the Sristi Hospital.

One of the victims, Modam Dini, alleged in a press conference that he was brutally attacked by two people, later joined by a crowd of more than 50 unknown people after a minor motor vehicle accident.

“We were going towards Dibrugarh to attend a relative admitted in Sristi Hospital. But when we reached the Borborua area, a speeding white Honda car bearing registration number AS-06P 6393 in an attempt to overtake us from the wrong side ended up hitting our vehicle, Dini informed. According to Dini, it was the Honda car driver who caused the accident.

“As a responsible person and being a community leader, I stopped the vehicle and came down from the vehicle to see if anyone was injured or the car sustained any kind of damage due to the impact,” he said.

Dini claimed that the pair on the other vehicle responded calmly but after realizing his car is AR registered they went on a rampage and started punching and hitting him in the face.

“My younger brother, Henken Dini, tried to control the situation, but the furious mob started beating him too. As a result of the beating my brother including me and my wife’s suffered multiple injuries Dini said.

He stated that despite his wife’s pleading for mercy on us and to settle the case amicably, the mob did not stop beating.

Dini also accused the OC, Borborua Police Station, Manoj Borua of not filing a First Information Report (FIR) and favoring the duo in the case as they belonged to Assam despite having sufficient evidence available to file a case against them.

It is also learned through Dini that the vehicle (Honda Brio) driven by allege accused Nihar Sensua had no insurance coverage when he examined it and instead, the police seized Mahindra Scorpio which had proper insurance and documents.

“Instead of helping us, Officer In-charge continued to pressure us to pay the pair a sum of Rs 140,000 for the maintenance of their vehicle. I was forced to pay a sum of Rs 33000 to both of them by the OC,” Dini said.

Dini even went on to allege that he overheard a conversation wherein Officer-in-charge scolded his Assamese friend who accompanied him to the police station as why he is supporting him.

“It was only after the matter was brought to notice of Superintendent of Police, Dibrugarh we were able to recover the money extracted from us. The SP after taking cognizance of the case directed the OC, Borborua to return the money and file an FIR,” he informed.

Meanwhile, President, Jigo Yego Students Union (JYSU), Nyape Taipodia who accompanied the Victim in the press conference urged the state government to hold a talk with its counterparts over the repeated attack on Arunachalee people visiting Assam for medical-related works and other purposes with AR registration vehicle.

Stating that mere transfer would not be enough to punish the OC, he demanded immediate suspension of OC, Borduria, Manoj Borua for mishandling the case and arrest the accused Nihar Sensua and other persons involved in the attack.

The union threatened to impose a ban on the celebration of Malinithan Mela scheduled to be held next month if the state government fails to meet their demands.

The organization further demanded that the state government should immediately interfere into the incident for an amicable solution either it would continue and the people of state would continue to suffer.

Earlier, JYSU observed a 12 hours Likabali bandh on Monday to protest against the brutal attack and demanded a concrete step against repeated harassment to people of Arunachal visiting Assam.