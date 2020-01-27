Arunachal: Crime Branch registered case against Sharjeel Imam

Itanagar

Taking cognisance of a viral video in which one Sharjeel Imam is heard saying to permanently cut North East from India for one month, the Crime Branch Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday registered a case under section 124(A),153(A) and 153(B) of IPC against Sharjeel Imam for ‘seditious’ speech.

With this, Arunachal Pradesh becomes the fourth state after Delhi, Assam and Uttar Pradesh to launch a probe against Imam. A team of the Assam police has already reached the national capital. Moreover, the Aligarh police has dispatched four teams to Delhi and two to Imam’s hometown in the Jehanabad district of Bihar to arrest him.

Reacting on the matter, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu in a Tweet, wrote, “This kind of provocation inciting secession of Assam & other NE states from rest of India, creating communal disharmony, hampering sovereignty & territorial Integrity of India will not be tolerated. Crime branch Itanagar have registered case no.2/2020 U/S124(A)/153(A)153(B) IPC.”

Meanwhile, SIT SP Navdeep Singh Brar, also confirmed that a case was registered today by the Crime Branch PS in this regard and investigation is taken up by SIT.

“Acting on the inputs regarding circulation of one viral video on social media platforms i.e WhatsApp , Facebook, Twitter etc, inciting secession of Assam and other NE states including Arunachal from rest of India, creating communal disharmony, and hampering the sovereignty and territorial Integrity of India, Crime Branch PS case no.2/2020 U/S 124(A)/153(A)/153(B) IPC dated 26/01/2020 has been registered and investigation is taken up by SIT,” Brar said.

He said that the content of the video has been sent to FSL for scientific evidence, adding, further efforts are on to track the maker ,uploader and sender of this video.

Person in the video is identified as Sharjeel Imam, the police official said.

The controversy came to light on Saturday when BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra shared a video that features Imam, a key organiser of the Shaheen Bagh protests. In the video purportedly from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, he is heard saying that 5 lakh people can come together and permanently cut the North-East from India. Moreover, he stressed that this was the only way in which the Indian government would pay heed to the concerns of the protesters.