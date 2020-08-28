Arunachal: Condolence with thanks giving message from family member of Late gocham Taga

ADVERTISEMENT

I, on behalf of Gocham Society and family members of late Gocham Taga, Ex-DIPRO, Bomdila, West Kameng District (A.P) that “Late Gocham Taga was borned to Smti. Gocham Yemi and Late Gocham Teni of Raga, Kamle District, (A.P) with his sudden demise he is left with his age old mother, wife, two sons, elder brother and two sisters. He was born on 12th January’1972.

He started his primary schooling from VKV Sher in the year 1977-78 Academic sessions. He passed his All India Secondary Examination from Govt. Hr. Secondary School Raga and AISSCE from Govt. Hr. Secondary School Ziro in the year 1988 and 1990 respectively. He completed graduation from JNC Pasighat in the year 1993.

Throughout his schooling and College years he has been a very brilliant student and later cracked the APPSCC Examination in the year 1994 for the post of District Information and public Relation officer (DIPRO) and was first posted at Seppa East Kameng District on 06/06/1994. He breathed his last and left for heavenly abode in the morning of 24th August’2020 while on the way to Guwahati due to massive heart attack.

He was kind hearted, upright, committed and affectionate towards his entire society members and was one of the committed officers. His sudden demise makes a great irreparable loss for the society in particular, Nyishi community, Kamle District and state of Arunachal Pradesh besides the department of IPR. His sudden death has created a rift of vacuum that is impossible to fill in generations to come. We people of Gocham Society pray for eternal peace of our beloved brother who has left us for his heavenly abode.

In this moment of grief I, on behalf of the Society and family members of Late Gocham Taga, extremely extend thanks and gratitude to Chief Minister of Arunchal Pradesh Pema Khandu for his word of consolation, condolences and encouragement towards us at this hour of grief.

I extend my thanks and gratitude to Deputy Commissioner and DIPRO staffs of West Kameng district, Hemar Taipodia, DPO west Kameng, Tasar Kaman Tare, RE DRDA Bomdila, Takam Pateji, DEO-PHED, Tean Tsering, Driver DIPRO Bomdila and NES team & members of Nyishi community of West Kameng District who have extended humanitarian, physical and financial support at this hour of need.

The mortal remains of late brother could reach at Raga home town because of their support. The society also extend heartiest thanks and gratitude to Director IPR and his entire department for paying respect & homage to departed soul and extending moral support by media coverage to last journey of the mortal remains of late brother was laid on to rest in peace. I also extend thanks and gratitude to Arunachal Press & Journalist Association headed by Amar Sangno and entire media house and media groups for news coverage.

I am extremely extended thanks and gratitude to entire members of NES Kamle District Unit headed by Chairman Taniya Milli and his team. The Kamle Employees Welfare Association (KEWA) headed by Er. Jilek Hiri President KEWA and Dr. Kapu Sopin, General secretary KEWA and his team, The Alumni Association of GHSS-Raga headed by Chairman Er. Rotam Tebin and Er. Aghe Milli, Treasurer and his team for taking personal initiatives, extended physical, financial, moral support and encouragement in fulfilling the process of the last rites.

My thanks and gratitude also extend to All Pei Welfare Association (APWA) headed by General Secretary Maga Tall and entire well wishers and people of all walks of life from Kamle District and state of Arunachal Pradesh as a whole for their last homage of pay respect and condolences to departed soul.

We the people of Gocham society truly appreciates the extended support that we have received from the entire well wishers and will forever be grateful for it.

(Gocham Kojum)

On behalf of Gocham Society