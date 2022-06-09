Weather Report: IMD warns of heavy rainfall in Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya

GUWAHATI- The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest update on Thursday has informed that heavy rainfall are likely to continue over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during this week. The Northeast and North Bengal region including Sikkim has once again received heavy rains. The IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy rains in Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh till June 12.

Friday (June 10)

Widespread rain with localised heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms are likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Assam.

Fairly widespread rain and thunderstorms are possible over Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Lakshadweep. Higher altitudes in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim may also witness snow.

The influence of north-south trough and strong south-westerly winds from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast India is likely to result in the following weather events:

Widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next five days.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya on Friday and Saturday.

Isolated or scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during the next five days.

A shear zone and westerly winds from the Arabian Sea over South Peninsular India are also likely to result in the following weather events: