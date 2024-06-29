ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Weather Forecast : IMD issues red alert for Arunachal

Over the next 4-5 days, the weather department said, “heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Northwest & Northeast India.”

Last Updated: June 29, 2024
1 minute read
Weather Forecast : IMD issues red alert for Arunachal

Weather Forecast –  Arunachal Pradesh is very likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, said the Indian Meteorological Department on Saturday, issuing a red alert for the state.

Over the next 4-5 days, the weather department said, “heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Northwest & Northeast India.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram are likely to witness widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely during the next 5 days.

The weather department said that the southwest monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of east Uttar Pradesh and some areas of west Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature is unlikely to change in most parts of the country.

Also Read- Landslides snap road communication in several district of state

Meanwhile Surface communication in several districts of Arunachal Pradesh was severely disrupted by landslides caused by continuous rain, it was reported on Saturday.

A crucial route from Aalo in West Siang to Mechukha in Shi-Yomi was damaged, cutting off access. Landslides were reported at various locations, affecting the strategically important Aalo-Mechuka road.

Tags
Last Updated: June 29, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH VIDEO AND KNOW ABOUT THE CLOUD BURST INCIDENT

Related Articles

Arunachal: NMBA observes “International Day against Drugs Abuse and Illicit Trafficking”

Arunachal: NMBA observes “International Day against Drugs Abuse and Illicit Trafficking”

Arunachal: 15 students assaulted, ragged by seniors at JNV in Bordumsa

Arunachal: 15 students assaulted, ragged by seniors at JNV in Bordumsa

Arunachal: DLMCCC Meeting of Heads of Schools held at Tezu

Arunachal: DLMCCC Meeting of Heads of Schools held at Tezu

Arunachal: A Class X student of VKV Amliang dies by suicide

Arunachal: A Class X student of VKV Amliang dies by suicide

Arunachal: Heavy rain lashes Leparada district

Arunachal: Heavy rain lashes Leparada district

Arunachal: DLMC meeting held at TEZU

Arunachal: DLMC meeting held at TEZU

Arunachal: Orientation and sensitization program on JJ Act, POCSO and sexual harassment of Women at workplace held

Arunachal: Orientation and sensitization program on JJ Act, POCSO and sexual harassment of Women at workplace held

Arunachal: Pema Khandu expresses disappointment over slow progress on NH-415 from Papu Nala to Nirjuli

Arunachal: Pema Khandu expresses disappointment over slow progress on NH-415 from Papu Nala to Nirjuli

Arunachal: Cloudburst in Itanagar triggers landslides, flood-like situation

Arunachal: Cloudburst in Itanagar triggers landslides, flood-like situation

Arunachal: Farmers start sale of Organic Vegetables at Tawang's Weekly Market

Arunachal: Farmers start sale of Organic Vegetables at Tawang’s Weekly Market

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button