Arunachal

Regional Committee on the Assam-Arunachal boundary issue Visit Bhalukpong

Committee members made joint field visits in boundary areas like Bhalukpong and Kameng Bari.

August 26, 2022
BHALUKPONG- Ministerial team from  Assam and Arunachal Pradesh today hold its first meeting of the Regional Committee on the Assam -Arunachal boundary issue here at Bhalukpong on Friday.

Minister Tourism-Nakap Nalo led the team of Arunachal Pradesh comprising of MLA-Thrizino-Buragaon Kumsi Sidisow, MLA-Kalaktang Dorjee Wangdi Kharma ,DC SP,DFO  West Kameng. Whereas, Minister, Housing & Urban Affairs – Ashok Singhal led the team of Assam comprising MLA Rangapara-Krishna Kamal Tanti, MLA,Sootea -Padma Hazarika ,MLA, Mazbat-Charan Boro, DC-Udalgiri,DC-Sonitpur and others.

Committee members made joint field visits in boundary areas like Bhalukpong and Kameng Bari.

Speaking to the media after a threadbare discussion, Minister -DoHUA (Assam) who is also the Chairman of the Regional Committee -Asaam informed that the meeting was held in continuation of the “Namsai Declaration “to resolve the decade-old boundary issue of both the state.

After a field visit and deliberate discussion amongst the representative of both state and officials, it was resolved that the Bhalukpong Mithun gate will be accepted as a permanent Boundary between the two districts(State), in regards to the Udalgiri and West Kameng he informed that constitutional boundary will be accepted as it is and on Kamengbari, Deputy Commissioner of both West Kameng and Sonitpur will make another joint survey and submit the report within ten(10) days.

While terming the meeting as historic, Minister Nakap Nalo who is also the Chairman of Regional Committee West Kameng said that due to the efforts of both the Chief Minister today the aged-old boundary issues have been solved with peace and tranquility. There is a minor issue in Kamengbari and it will be solved with the consent & Coordination of both the district administration and the public, he added.

Earlier, MLA-Thrizino-Buragaon Kumsi Sidisow extended gratitude to both Regional committees for solving the boundary problem. Though there was no major issue with West Kameng,  however the committee has today officially declared the boundary for both states.

Further, he also appealed to the people residing in boundary areas of both the states(west Kameng -Sonitpur & Udalgiri district) to maintain their peaceful relations as they were following since time immemorial.

