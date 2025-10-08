Media Fraternity Lauds State Govt for Landmark Arunachal Pradesh Print & Digital Media Advertisement Policy, 2025

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Publishers and Broadcasters Guild (APBG) and the Arunachal Electronic and Digital Media Association (AEDMA) have jointly expressed their deep appreciation and gratitude to the State Government, led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Minister for IPR Nyato Dukam, and Secretary IPR, along with the entire Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) team, for the formulation and adoption of the “Arunachal Pradesh Print & Digital Media Advertisement Policy, 2025.”

In a joint statement, both media bodies hailed the policy as a landmark reform that will bring transparency, fairness, and efficiency to the state’s media ecosystem.

The guilds also commended the government for enhancing advertisement rates for print media and introducing a dedicated digital media framework, addressing long-standing concerns highlighted by the media fraternity through multiple representations.

The new unified policy replaces the earlier 2018 and 2020 advertisement guidelines, creating a single-window system through which all government advertisements will now be routed exclusively via the DIPR.

This move aims to ensure judicious use of public funds, consistent messaging, and equitable opportunities for local media organizations.

APBG and AEDMA noted that the new policy will empower local media houses, promote Atmanirbhar Arunachal, and strengthen the bond between the government and the state’s communication networks.

The organizations termed this as a progressive step towards building a sustainable and responsible media environment in Arunachal Pradesh.