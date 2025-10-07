Arunachal Cabinet at Miao Approves Major Reforms on Media Policy, Panchayat Empowerment, Hydro Power Projects, and Inclusive Education

MIAO- In a landmark meeting under the Cabinet Aapke Dwar initiative, the Arunachal Pradesh State Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, convened at Miao in Changlang district, taking a series of significant policy and administrative decisions aimed at advancing good governance, inclusive education, and socio-economic growth across the state.

Among the key highlights was the approval of the Arunachal Pradesh Print and Digital Media Advertisement Policy, 2025, introducing a unified framework for all government advertisements across print and electronic platforms.

The new policy consolidates earlier fragmented guidelines and empowers the Directorate of Information & Public Relations (DIPR) as the sole nodal agency, ensuring fiscal transparency, accountability, and stronger support for local media houses in line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

The Cabinet also approved the Recruitment Rules, 2025, for the post of Director (Information & Public Relations) to streamline senior-level appointments, replacing the outdated 1981 rules.

Further, in a move to strengthen democratic institutions, the Cabinet passed key amendments to the Arunachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Act, 1997, and the Prohibition of Defection Act, empowering Gram Panchayats to manage sanitation, water sources, and encroachments more effectively. The amendments also introduce the use of EVMs in Panchayat elections, new eligibility criteria for candidates, and stronger accountability measures for elected members. Introducing provisions of NOTA in Zilla Parishad Elections.

The government also announced pension benefits of ₹60,000 per month for ex-MLAs and former Council members, recognizing their public service contributions.

In the energy sector, the Cabinet cleared the formation of two major joint venture companies —

NHPC Arunachal Green Energy Limited (for Kamala–1720 MW & Subansiri Upper–1605 MW), and

NEEPCO Arunachal Hydro Power Corporation Limited (for Tato I, Tato II, Heo, Naying & Hirong projects).

These initiatives form a part of the government’s “Decade of Hydro Power (2025–2035)”, targeting 19 GW capacity to boost clean energy, create jobs, and attract large-scale investments.

In a progressive move for inclusive education, the Cabinet gave in-principle approval for setting up a Special School for Children with Special Needs (CWSN) — a first-of-its-kind institution that will offer specialized education, therapy, and healthcare facilities.

The Cabinet also addressed key challenges in the Department of Agriculture, approving amendments to the Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Service (APAS) Rules, 2005 to fill 42 vacant posts, streamline promotions, and create new opportunities for agriculture graduates.

In addition, the meeting approved reforms in the Directorate of Prosecution, Forensic Science Directorate, and Public Works to align with modern justice and forensic standards.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the Miao Cabinet meeting reaffirmed the state’s commitment to “Viksit Arunachal by 2040,” emphasizing digital governance, administrative efficiency, local empowerment, and equitable growth.