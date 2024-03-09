LIVE UPDATE; PM Modi To Unveil Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will unveil the world’s longest twin-lane tunnel named ‘Sela Tunnel’ during his one-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh. The inauguration ceremony will take place in Itanagar at 10:30 a.m. where the PM will participate in the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit North East’ programme as well. PM Modi will also unveil multiple development projects in the state including the UNNATI scheme worth Rs 10,000 crore.

According to the PMO’s press release, PM Modi will also inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone of several other development projects valued at around Rs 55,600 crore in Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh during the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit North East’ programme in Arunachal Pradesh today.

About The Sela Tunnel

Situated at an elevation of 13,000 feet, the world’s longest twin-lane tunnel, ‘Sela Tunnel’ has been built by the Border Road Organisation (BRO) at a cost of Rs 825 crore. The project has two tunnels- Tunnel 1 is approximately 1,003 metres long and the Tunnel 2 is a twin-tube tunnel that is 1595 metres long The tunnel project also includes two roads measuring 8.6 km and is designed for a traffic density of 2,000 trucks and 3,000 cars a day, with a maximum speed of 80 kmph. It is a significant tunnel project as it will provide all-weather connectivity to Tawang bordering China and will cut down the travel time to Tawang by at least an hour. This will enable faster deployment of soldiers, weapons, and equipment near the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The need for the construction of the tunnel arose as the Balipara-Charidwar-Tawang Road remains closed for a large part of the year due to heavy snowfall and landslides. Located near the Sela pass, the ‘Sela Tunnel’ project is said to boost India’s defence preparedness and contribute towards the region’s socio-economic development. PM Modi laid the foundation of the tunnel project back in February 2019. However, due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, the construction was delayed.

He will also travel to the neighboring state Assam and reach Jorhat where he will unveil the statue of renowned Ahom general Lachit Borphukan. The PM will also launch and lay foundation stone of various development projects worth more than Rs 17,500 crore in Assam.