Jan Ashirwad Yatra: Kiren Rijiju pays tributes to veteran leaders

ITANAGAR- ( By Pradeep Kumar ) Jan Ashirwad Yatra (JAY) aims at paying rich tributes to former veteran leaders who have left behind a legacy, Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju said after placing wreath on the memorial of Tarin Mallo Dui, first graduate from Poma (Itanagar) in 1972, at his residence here on Thursday.

The BJP on Monday launched JAY across India by accusing the opposition of jeopardizing democracy by stalling recently concluded monsoon session of Parliament. Thirty nine ministers, including Rijiju who were inducted into the Union council of ministers on July 7, are part of the JAY across 22 states.

Paying rich tributes to Mallo, state’s first elected BJP president in 1995; Rijiju recalled that Mallo had guided him to rise in his career. Such personalities have been showering blessing from heaven for our greater welfare, he told his wife, septuagenarian Dishi Mihu Mallo, who was flanked by other close family members.

Younger brother Dr Tasso Mallo and son-in-law Tana Tahin (husband of Commissioner Indira Mallo) recalled that late Mallo in 1964 had written about Itanagar, present state capital, and donated land too. He was first Nyishi announcer of AIR Dibrugarh station and first chairman of Arunachal Chamber of Commerce for which state Govt should rename an institution, like Itanagar Govt Higher Secondary School, after him as a tribute.

“The Agency Council set up in 1969 was converted to Pradesh Council and to Provincial Legislative Assembly on 15.08.75, which became NEFA with capital at Shillong and NEFA became union territory in January 1972, but late Mallo had written about Itanagar in details and submitted to advisor PN Luthra on 30.10.64,” Tahin said quoting an official document, adding he was also founder member of Indigenous Faith & Cultural Society & Nedar Namlo.

After receiving a memorandum from Dui Welfare Society president advocate Jimi Tarak in support of the plea, Rijiju said that with BJP is in power in the Centre and the state and the matter would be discussed with Chief Minister Pema Khandu for an appropriate decision.

Rijiju, accompanied by BJP vice president Nani Laji, general secretaries Zingnu Namchoom (MLA) & Nalong Mije & Itanagar Municipal Council mayor Tame Phassang, also paid tributes to Kangir Jamoh, Kabak Yabi, state’s first engineer C T Manpoong and Taba Hare at their respective residences.

Late Kabak Yabi’s family members, while applauding Rijiju as worthy so of the soil, in a memorandum urged to name either Donyi Polo road or 0-polnt Tinali road or P-Sector Govt Secondary School, after her as a tribute.

Yabi, who had passed away on 21.05.16, had served the BJP in various capacities including first state BJP Mahila Morcha president (1997-99), after joining the party in 1983 with her husband late Kabak Mem, claimed to be first person to join BJP from Arunachal Pradesh to become NE region convenor and state BJP president in 1980s; state vice president (2007-13), national telecom member (1998-03, state coordinator morchas & cells (2013-16). She had nurture BJP at the grassroots level for which known as ‘BJP Maa’ in the state.

She was prominent social worker and working for orphans, women and downtrodden people by running free creche centre for elementary kids, night schools for older women, fighting for victimized women. She was also a renowned Nyishi folk singer of AIR/Doordarshan and had sung folklores for Mumbai-based company. She had also served as Nyokum Lapang Welfare Committee chairman since 2012.

Rjiju after a patient hearing assured to consider the wish of senior party leaders, party workers, public and family members.