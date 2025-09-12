Itanagar: IMC Mayor Tamme Phassang Reviews Mural Painting at Itanagar Underpass

ITANAGAR- Mayor Tamme Phassang on Friday reviewed the ongoing mural painting work at the Itanagar Underpass, accompanied by Corporators and officials of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC).

The mural, being created by local artists under the Vocal for Local initiative, is designed to beautify the city while spreading awareness on cleanliness, environmental protection, and peaceful living.

Appreciating the artists’ efforts, Mayor Phassang said, “It is my distinct honor to witness the progress of this captivating mural, which will not only enhance the beauty of our city but also encourage citizens to maintain cleanliness and support a green and peaceful environment.

This initiative reflects the creativity and talent of our community, making urban spaces more vibrant and engaging for residents and visitors alike.”

The mural is part of IMC’s wider campaign to empower local artists and promote community involvement in making Itanagar clean, green, and aesthetically appealing.

Officials said the project will serve as a powerful visual reminder of collective responsibility toward a healthier and sustainable urban environment.