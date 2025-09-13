Arunachal: MLA Dr. Mohesh Chai Pledges Greater Support for TB Patients under Ni-kshay Mitra Initiative in Tezu

TEZU- As part of the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, a special programme under the Ni-kshay Mitra initiative was organised on September 12 at the Conference Hall of Zonal General Hospital (ZGH), Tezu.

The event was graced by MLA Dr. Mohesh Chai, who formally adopted all 23 TB patients from the Tezu–Sunpura constituency to provide them with nutritional support and monthly care. He was joined by Lohit Deputy Commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo and senior officials.

Acknowledging the district’s relatively low performance in Ni-kshay Mitra adoption, Dr. Chai assured that he would make every effort to adopt more patients in the future so that Lohit district emerges as one of the top performers in Arunachal Pradesh. He urged the medical administration to intensify awareness campaigns, noting that many officers, community leaders, and entrepreneurs remain unaware of the scheme.

Also Read- Awareness Programme on Natural Farming Held at Lungla; Over 100 Farmers Trained

“Once awareness spreads, many well-wishers from the community will come forward to adopt TB patients, thereby strengthening our collective effort towards a TB-free India,” Dr. Chai said.

He further appealed to doctors themselves to adopt TB patients, stressing that shared responsibility would ease the burden. “If there is even one TB patient, we cannot call ourselves a TB Mukt country,” he remarked.

Also Read- Newly Recruited APPSCCE 2024 Officers Begin Service with Plantation Drive at IG Park

Dr. Chai also condemned the recent assault on doctors at TRIHMS, calling for constructive dialogue between the medical fraternity and the public. He urged media and influencers to present balanced narratives, highlighting both challenges and the dedicated service of health professionals. As an example, he praised Dr. Token Ete of District Hospital Aalo, who recently performed nine major surgeries in a single day, including eight cesarean sections.

Deputy Commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo commended Dr. Chai’s gesture and directed medical officers to inform him about any new TB cases so that he could personally contribute as a Ni-kshay Mitra. “Less stress will reduce the impact of illness,” he advised patients, encouraging them to maintain proper nutrition.

Also Read- New Orchid Species Hemipilia basifoliata Discovered in Dibang Valley

Superintendent of Police Lohit, Thutan Jamba, also pledged full support, assuring that the police would extend help not only to TB patients but to anyone in need of medical care, reflecting the spirit of compassionate governance.

With political leaders, district administration, doctors, and police joining hands, Lohit’s campaign against TB under the Ni-kshay Mitra programme is set to gain renewed momentum.