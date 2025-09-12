Arunachal: Doctors Call Off 48-Hour Hospital Shutdown After Govt Assurance

ITANAGAR- Doctors and healthcare workers in Arunachal Pradesh have called off their proposed 48-hour shutdown of hospitals after the state government assured that their demands would be fulfilled at the earliest.

The decision came following a meeting held on Friday at the Civil Secretariat between Health and Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge, Home Minister Mama Natung, and representatives of the Arunachal Pradesh Doctors’ Association (APDA), Indian Medical Association – Arunachal Pradesh (IMA-AP), Trained Nurses Association of India (TNAI), and other healthcare bodies.

The associations had submitted a memorandum raising concerns about safety and working conditions after the recent assault on two doctors at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS).

The ministers assured that all demands would be addressed promptly and measures would be taken to reduce the prevailing “fear psychosis” among medical professionals.

Following these assurances, the medical bodies decided to withdraw the shutdown but emphasized that they would closely monitor the government’s response and review their stand if commitments are not implemented.

The incident sparked outrage across the medical fraternity, with doctors highlighting long-standing concerns over security and stressful working conditions. In a memorandum submitted earlier, the associations had demanded immediate steps to ensure safety and boost confidence among healthcare professionals.

