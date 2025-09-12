Arunachal

Arunachal: National Workshop in Tawang Focuses on Strengthening FPOs for Border Community Livelihoods

As part of the programme, Nawang Chonzom of Tawang Green Farmer Producer Co. Ltd. felicitated the dignitaries with locally produced incense.

Last Updated: 12/09/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: National Workshop in Tawang Focuses on Strengthening FPOs for Border Community Livelihoods

TAWANG— A National Workshop on “Strengthening of FPOs for Agri-Enterprise Development and Sustainable Livelihoods in Rural Border Communities” was inaugurated today at the Kalawangpo Convention Hall, Tawang.

The event brought together top agricultural scientists, policymakers, and farmers to discuss strategies for empowering rural border communities through Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs).

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

The programme was organized by the College of Agriculture, Central Agricultural University (Imphal), Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh, in collaboration with ICAR-IVRI Izatnagar, ICAR-NDRI Karnal, ICAR-RCER Patna, RLBCAU Jhansi, RPCAU Samastipur, and ATARI-VI Guwahati.

Also Read- Capacity Building Program Held in Longding

Delivering the keynote address, Chief Guest Lt. Konsam Himalay Singh, Retired Lieutenant General of the Indian Army, underlined the significance of agriculture in rural border regions. “Border communities are the true sentinels of our nation.

Strengthening FPOs and agri-enterprises in these regions not only ensures sustainable livelihoods but also enhances national security by empowering people to stay rooted in their land with dignity and prosperity,” he said. He added that sustainable development in border regions is not just an economic necessity, but a strategic imperative, calling for greater focus on self-reliance and technological adoption in agriculture.

Also Read- Awareness Programme on Natural Farming Held at Lungla; Over 100 Farmers Trained

The inaugural session was graced by Miss Namgyal Angmo, IAS, Deputy Commissioner of Tawang; Dr. G. Kadirvel, Director, ATARI-Zone VI, Guwahati; Dr. Atul Jain, DRI, New Delhi; Dr. Anup Das, Director, ICAR-RCER, Patna; Dr. P. S. Pandey, Vice Chancellor, RPCAU, Samastipur; and Dr. A. K. Singh, Vice Chancellor, RLBCAU, Jhansi. Presidential remarks were delivered by Dr. Anupam Mishra, HVC, CAU-Imphal, Dr. L. M. Garnayak, Director of Research, CAU-Imphal, and Dr. Ph. Ranjit Sharma, DEE, CAU-Imphal.

Also Read- New Orchid Species Hemipilia basifoliata Discovered in Dibang Valley

As part of the programme, Nawang Chonzom of Tawang Green Farmer Producer Co. Ltd. felicitated the dignitaries with locally produced incense. The event also featured Farmer-Scientist Interaction, technical sessions, and an Input Distribution Programme for farmers. The day concluded with cultural performances and a community lunch, reflecting the cultural richness of Tawang.

The workshop seeks to strengthen FPOs, foster agri-enterprise development, and promote sustainable livelihoods in rural border communities by connecting farmers, scientists, and policymakers on a shared platform for innovation and growth.

Tags
Last Updated: 12/09/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Ramakrishna Mission Illuminates the Spirit of Universal Brotherhood on 132nd Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s Chicago Address

Arunachal: Ramakrishna Mission Illuminates the Spirit of Universal Brotherhood on 132nd Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s Chicago Address

Arunachal: RIWATCH Organises Mathematics Lab Demonstration for Teachers in Roing

Arunachal: RIWATCH Organises Mathematics Lab Demonstration for Teachers in Roing

Arunachal: Anjaw Administration destroyed 1,850 Acres illicit Poppy Cultivation, in 5 Years

Arunachal: Anjaw Administration destroyed 1,850 Acres illicit Poppy Cultivation, in 5 Years

Arunachal: 7-Day Training on ‘Entrepreneurship Development through Piggery Farming’ Concludes at Pasighat

Arunachal: 7-Day Training on ‘Entrepreneurship Development through Piggery Farming’ Concludes at Pasighat

Arunachal: New Orchid Species Hemipilia basifoliata Discovered in Dibang Valley

Arunachal: New Orchid Species Hemipilia basifoliata Discovered in Dibang Valley

Arunachal: DC Lower Siang Inspects Ongoing Projects in Koyu Circle, Emphasizes Timely Completion and Quality

Arunachal: DC Lower Siang Inspects Ongoing Projects in Koyu Circle, Emphasizes Timely Completion and Quality

Arunachal: Youth Congress Stages ‘Aakrosh Dharna’ at TRIHMS Over Alleged Medical Negligence Death

Arunachal: Youth Congress Stages ‘Aakrosh Dharna’ at TRIHMS Over Alleged Medical Negligence Death

Arunachal: Mega Seva Aapke Dwar Camp Organised at Hari Village in Ziro Valley, Bringing Governance to Citizens’ Doorsteps

Arunachal: Mega Seva Aapke Dwar Camp Organised at Hari Village in Ziro Valley, Bringing Governance to Citizens’ Doorsteps

Elusive Pallas’s Cat Captured on Camera for First Time in Arunachal Pradesh

Elusive Pallas’s Cat Captured on Camera for First Time in Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR- The Human Rights of Arunachal has called for the swift removal of Health and Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge and the termination of key officials at the TRIHMS.

Human Rights of Arunachal Demands Removal of Health Minister Over TRIHMS Tragedy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button