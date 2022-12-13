ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

India-China Border Clash: It is not 1962 anymore, Arunachal CM

Yangtse is under my assembly constituency and every year I meet the Jawans and villagers of the area; Pema Khandu

December 13, 2022
File Photo

ITANAGAR: It is not 1962 anymore, our soldiers will give a befitting reply to anyone who tries to transgress, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday said days after Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector.

“Yangtse is under my assembly constituency and every year I meet the Jawans and villagers of the area. It’s not 1962 anymore. If anyone tries to transgress, our brave soldiers will give a befitting reply,” the chief minister said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, defence minister Rajnath Singh briefed Lok Sabha on the clash said that China unilaterally tried to change the status quo in Arunachal but the Indian forces forced them to retreat to their side of the border. “There was no loss of life or any serious injury to our soldiers. Chinese side has been asked to refrain from such actions, maintain peace, tranquillity along border,” he added.

Also Read- CM Pema Khandu visits several border outposts along Tibet-China Border in Tawang

Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh last week, the first such encounter between the neighbours since the deadly Galwan valley incident in June 2020. At least six Indian soldiers are believed to have sustained injuries and are being treated at the Army hospital in Guwahati.

The incident took place on December 9 after 300-400 soldiers from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) intruded across the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which was “contested” by Indian soldiers deployed there “in a firm and resolute manner”.

Tags
