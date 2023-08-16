Independence Day celebrated across Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR- Along with the rest of the country, Arunachal Pradesh celebrated 77th Independence Day with much fanfare as the tricolour was hoisted in all localities across the state and morning rallies (prabhat feris) were taken out.

Addressing the independence day celebration Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that the state has seen a remarkable 64 per cent increase in tourist footfalls, bolstering the tourism sector. The Paryatan Vikash Yojana has empowered 741 youths, propelling the state’s tourism potential.

Khandu noted that the the state embarked on the noble mission of identifying and commemorating 233 unsung heroes. Memorial works are already underway in 13 locations, honoring those who have made significant contributions to society.

Khandu stated Arunachal Pradesh has secured Geographical Indication (GI) tags for Idu-Mishi textile, Khaw Tai (Khamti Lai rice), and Yak Churpi of West Kameng and Tawang. These initiatives protect local heritage and empower communities.

In his speech he said that the state’s budget has surged twofold, from INR 12,500 Crore to INR 30,000 Crore. Internal resources have surged from INR 900 Crore to INR 3,500 Crore. Arunachal leads in capital expenditure, dedicating 30% of the state budget to infrastructure. The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has risen by an impressive 85%.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) unfurled and saluted the National Flag, as the Echo Company of 33 Battalion of the Indo Tibetan Border Police, attached to Raj Bhavan, presented the Guard of Honour to the Flag.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor extended Independence Day greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and fellow citizens of India. He recalled the freedom fighters of the Indian Independence movement and paid rich tributes to the martyrs on the occasion.

The Governor said that India won freedom due to the non-violence movement led by Mahatma Gandhi and also the armed struggle led by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, India National Army, Chandrasekhar Azad, Rajguru, Rani of Jhansi and others. He said that it was the collective effort of both movements.

WAKRO- The 77th Independence Day celebration held at General Ground, Wakro was graced by Arunachal Pradesh Dy Chief Minister Chowna Mein. The event was marked by the participation of the Arunachal Pradesh Police personnel, students and members of the Self Help Group (SHG) and Women Welfare Society, encompassing a series of events including march past, cultural performances and an exhibition.

During the occasion, Mein also distributed tractors to 11 beneficiaries under the transformative “Atma Nirbhar Krishi Yojana”, aiming to empower farmers and promote rural economic development. This was followed by the distribution of prizes, mementos and certificates to the best deserving public servants and progressive farmers of the area.

Addressing the event, the Deputy Chief Minister highlighted ongoing infrastructure projects, including road connectivity enhancements with a budget of approximately Rs 15 crore. Projects encompass road upgrades linking key areas like Karhe, Tillai, Cibi village, Kathan Semanthi and others. Improved road infrastructure was emphasized as a crucial aspect of the region’s development.

ZIRO- Unfurling the national flag at Padi Yubbe Outdoor Stadium packed with over 3000 people, local MLA and Minister Agriculture and allied Tage Taki said agriculture and allied sectors will bolster the state economy and usher in new economic prosperity to people of the state.

Terming the state had emerged as one of the fastest developing states in the country, Taki highlighted the remarkable achievements of Agriculture and allied sectors during 2022-23. Attributing the perseverance and dedication of hardworking farmers, Taki informed total food grain production had touched 519,121 metric tons last year. Also, 21 state-of-the-art soil testing laboratories were established to provide farmers with accurate insights into their soil conditions. This was complemented by generation of 108,262 soil health cards empowering farmers with essential knowledge to enhance their agricultural practices. To bolster agricultural landscape, expansion of the oil palm sector covering 5,600 hectares has also been undertaken.

NAMSAI- 77th Independence Day was celebrated with gaiety and patriotic fervour across Namsai district. The district level programme was held at APIL ground, Namsai HQ, where MLA, Namsai Chau Zingnu Namchoom hoisted the national flag and received the guard of honour.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that “Let us all remember and pay glowing tribute and homage to the unsung heroes who sacrificed their lives for the motherland”. He further said that with the culmination of 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahosatv, we have entered the Amrit Kaal and Honble Prime Minister of India has set the target for India to become a fully developed nation by 2047.

The main highlight of the event held at Namsai HQ was honouring of The “Unsung Heroes” of the state who had sacrificed their lives in fighting with the British rulers during the pre-independent period. 40 unsung heroes of the district were honoured posthumously. Family members of the “unsung heroes” of the district were invited in the event. MLA Namsai Chau Zingnu Namchoom felicitated them with State Government Citation and Medal of Honour on the eve.

NYAPIN- Joining the rest of the nation in celebrating the 77th Independence Day, Home Minister Bamang Felix on Tuesday celebrated the occasion at Phassang Circle headquarters Lungsa amidst much fun and fare.

Minister Felix in his speech dedicated the newly inaugurated Circuit House at Lungsa, establishment of 4G connectivity at Lungsa, Double-Lane RCC Steel Girder Composite Bridge over Panyiu River in Nyapin, and four other Double-Lane RCC steel bridges along the Sangram-Nyapin road to the people of 19th Nyapin Assembly Constituency as 77th Independence Day gift.

Stating that Phassang circle has the potential to become a tourist hotspot owing to its picturesque landscape and pleasant climatic conditions, the Minister said that the Circuit House and establishment of 4G connectivity will act as a value addition to its tourism potential.

LEKANG- In Lekang circle, MLA, Lekang Mrs Jummum Ete Deori graced the occasion as the chief guest. She spoke in detail about the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Har Ghar Tiranga and the Meri Mati Mera Desh campaign which the State of Arunachal Pradesh has been observing in a dedicated manner.

She also paid rich tribute towards the national stalwarts who fought for the independence of our great nation and said that their sacrifices should be remembered by all.In Lekang circle, 2 newly appointed Gaon Buras were awarded with red GB coats and umbrellas were distributed to all the GBs of Lekang circle.

TAWANG- Alongwith rest of the country Tawang today celebrated 77th Independence day. The celebration began with prabhat feris by school children with patriotic slogans and unfurling of national flag in private residences, important institutions and offices. MLA Tawang, Tsering Tashi, unfurled national tricolor at district headquarters amidst huge gathering. Participating in the independence day parade the jawans from Indian Army, SSB NCC cadets, Scouts,Guides and Cubs Bulbuls saluted national flag.

Tashi also felicitated the college toppers with Karamveer Dorjee Khandu Scholarship award, he also felicitated the candidates from Monpa community clearing UPSC prelims and mains examination as an encouragement to other aspiring candidates. In his address to the public MLA Tawang paid his tribute to the martyrs of Indian freedom struggle, the former legislatures late Thupten Tempa, Late Karma Wangchu and late Jambey Tashi and remembered their contribution in the development of present Tawang.

YUPIA- Deputy Commissioner Cheechung Chukhu hoisted the National flag at the 77th Independence Day celebrations at Yupia. Addressing the gathering DC Cheechung Chukhu gave a clarion call to the public, civil societies, NGOs and the student communities to strengthen the fight against the drug menace and stated that ‘ If not controlled the drug menace would destroy the younger generation’.

He highlighted the initiatives of the government and the Papum Pare rural police under the agies of “Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan “ to fight the drug menace and called for cooperation from all the stakeholders.

The DC also highlighted the development activities undertaken by various departments in education, road connectivity, health, Medical, Power , Agriculture and Horticulture sectors.

Unsung hero Lt. Tana Nana, who fought against the Britishers in Amtola in 1873 was felicitated on the occasion by the District.