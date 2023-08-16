Arunachal: Royal Siang Riders-515 celebrates I-Day by helping the children of orphanage ‘Children’s Home’

PASIHHAT- ( By Maksam Tayeng )- In continuation of their charitable works, Royal Siang Riders 515 team members on Tuesday distributed sweets, fruits, eatables items besides other basic stationeries like pen, pencils, crayons, colouring books, note books, buckets, water bottles, pencil boxes, etc to the orphanage of Children’s Home, Child Care Institute, Yapgo, Pasighat

The basic needful and eatable items were distributed to the children of the orphanage by team RSR-515 on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day as a part of their celebration of the country’s 77th independence from British rule.

Total of 17 children of the orphanage from UKG to Class V received the distributed items, informed the team RSR-515. “Today’s charity drive was not a big thing, we just wanted to let the people know that this kind of institution also exists in our town and may be after today’s event more people will come forward and would like to lend a helping hand to the children of this orphanage” added Kenjing Dai, Spokesperson, RSR 515 MC.

Children’s Home, Child Care Institute, Yapgo, Pasighat is a home for orphans, abandoned children and children in need of care and protection where these children are given home, care and basic education.

This orphanage is being managed and run under the aegis of Society for Education and Environment Development (SEED)) and was established during December 2021 under the Chairmanship of Mibo Pertin, being run by its Superintendent, Okiling Pertin and Managing Director, Asinto Pangge.