Facilitate special training for cricketers of Arunachal: Governor to BCCI Secretary

GUWAHATI- Kiren Rijiju, Union Ministers of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports along with Dilip Saikia, member of Parliament and Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 5th January 2021. Chief Minister Pema Khandu was present in the meeting.

The Governor urged the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports and Honorary Secretary, BCCI to facilitate special training of the cricketers of Arunachal Pradesh. He requested them to provide platforms for exposure and honing of the skills of the Arunachali youths so that they can find a place in National level cricket events on their own merit.

The Governor reiterated that the people of Arunachal Pradesh immensely love team games and in that cricket is a cherished sport in the State. From children playing it in the streets to the elder having the fun of it at their home, cricket has grown widely on our people in Arunachal Pradesh, he said.

Other BCCI Officials and members of Arunachal Cricket Association were also present on the occasion.