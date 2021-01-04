Arunachal: School opens with satisfactory attendance: Taba Tedir

ITANAGAR ( By Pradeep Kumar ) : With diminishing trend of COVID-19 pandemic, all schools remaining closed since for March last opened on Monday, particularly classes-VIII, IX and X across Arunachal Pradesh as announced by Education Minister Taba Tedir.

“Though exact percentage of attendance would take time to collect but most of the feedbacks from different districts indicated very satisfactory attendance,” Taba Tedir told Arunachal24 in an exclusive interview on Monday.

He lauded the initiative of parents to ensure presence of their children in the schools to remain engaged in studies and said that the college would also be opening from Tuesday.

The online classes for classes-XI and XII were continuing online since November, 2019 to ensure that the syllabus is not disturbed, Tedir said, adding that students as well as parents have preferred online classes which was of course difficult for students of upper primary and primary levels due to internet problems.

Naharlagun Govt secondary school headmistress Tarh Koyu was busy with colleagues in conducting recitation completion among class-IX students.

After awarding the winners Jayashree Shrama, Lokam Yapak and Sangeeta Biswas as first, second and third respectively, she said that almost 80% students of classes-VII, IX, and X were present on Monday.

“Our offline classes for class-X begun since November 16 and from class-IX December 2,” she said when teacher NN Sharma pitched in to add e have been taking online classes since August with strict guidelines issued by the headmistress”.