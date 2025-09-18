BJP Arunachal Pradesh Holds Workshop on Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan

ITANAGAR- BJP Arunachal Pradesh successfully organized a Workshop on Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan on 18th September 2025 at Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ashram (Art of Living), Jollang, Itanagar.

The workshop was graced by State BJP President Kaling Moyong, along with the Council of Ministers, MLAs, Chairmen and Vice-Chairmen of various Boards and Departments, State Office Bearers, Spokespersons, Heads of Morchas, PMC Mayor and Chief Councillor, ZPCs, District In-Charges, District Presidents, committee members of the Abhiyan–2025, and party karyakartas.

In his address, Kaling Moyong commended the organizing committee and highlighted self-reliance as the foundation for a Viksit Arunachal. He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, saying: “Modi hai to mumkin hai… India is transforming under the leadership of PM Modi.”

He also welcomed PM Modi’s new GST slab as beneficial for all sections of society, and encouraged karyakartas to actively participate in ongoing programmes like Seva Pakhwada (17 Sept – 2 Oct 2025).

Moyong further urged party members to spread awareness about State and Central Government schemes at the grassroots level and prepare sincerely for the upcoming panchayat and municipal elections.

Addressing the gathering as Resource Person, Dhaval Laxmanbhai Patel, MP and In-charge of North-East States for Har Ghar Swadeshi, Ghar-Ghar Swadeshi Abhiyan, stressed that villages, farmers, women and youth must drive the path to Atmanirbhar Bharat. He described the Abhiyan (25 Sept – 25 Dec) as more than a policy — “a national movement through public participation.”

Patel shared campaign details including the Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Sammelan and Rath Yatra to promote “Vocal for Local”, and urged the use of swadeshi and eco-friendly items. He also emphasized team formation, planning, and pre-campaign activities.

Earlier, Ashok Sangchoju, State Vice-President and Convener, welcomed the dignitaries, while Tarh Soping, State Vice-President and Co-Convener, proposed the vote of thanks.