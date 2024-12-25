Azerbaijan Airlines Plane With 67 On Board Crashes In Kazakhstan

NEWS DESK- A passenger plane has crashed near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan on Wednesday and initial reports suggested there were 25 survivors, the country’s emergencies ministry said.

“A plane doing the Baku-Grozny route crashed near the city of Aktau. It belongs to Azerbaijan Airlines,” Kazakhstan’s transport ministry said on Telegram.

The Kazakh transport ministry said there were 62 passengers and five crew members on the plane.

Russian news agencies said the plane had been flying from Baku to Grozny in Russia’s Chechnya, but had been rerouted due to fog in Grozny.

Also Read- North Sikkim: 2000 Tourist Arrive In A Single Day

The crash took place near the airport. The plane reportedly took several circles, requesting an emergency landing, but it stalled and crashed.

The plane transmitted a distress signal before the crash due to a collision with a flock of birds and a steering malfunction. The pilots tried to gain speed and altitude until the very end, but the controls completely failed.

“The Embraer 190 aircraft operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, flight numbered J2-8243 on the Baku-Grozny route, made an emergency landing approximately 3 kilometres near the city of Aktau. Additional information regarding the incident will be provided to the public,” Azerbaijan Airlines said.

Also Read- Three poachers arrested for killing sambar deer in DEMWS

Visuals showed ambulances at the crash site and some people were being rescued and deboarding from the emergency exit located at the rear end of the aircraft. The aircraft registration number, 4K-AZ65, visible in the video matches the data available on FlightRadar24.

Data from the online flight tracking website, FlightRadar24, showed the aircraft flying over the Caspian Sea and heading towards its destination, in Chechnya. The aircraft entered the territorial borders of Russia and started circling near the airport, requesting an emergency landing. At 6:28 am UTC (11:58 am), the flight crashed near the Caspian Sea shore, a few kilometres away from the airport.