North East

Assam: CITROEN India enters Northeast Market

First Showroom Open in Guwahati with display of New C5 Aircross SUV & New C3

November 11, 2022
GUWAHATI-   Citroën India is expanding its network to cover Assam and North-East region with the launch of ‘La Maison Citroën’ phygital showroom in Guwahati. The showroom was inaugurated by Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head, Citroën India in the presence of Rishabh Himatsingka, Dealer Principal, La Maison Citroën Guwahati.

The new dealership is located in the commercial region of the city, making it easily accessible for people looking to buy their next new car. Besides retailing the New C5 Aircross SUV and the New C3, the phygital showroom will also offer seamless digital buying experience along with access to a whole suite of after-sales services.

Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head, Citroën India said, “We are looking forward to welcoming customers in Assam & North-East market and introducing them to our exciting products the New C3 and the New C5 Aircross SUV. The La Maison Citroën phygital retail concept allows customers to explore and sample the Citroen brand, products and services seamlessly. This includes not just the cars but also merchandise as well as vehicle customisation. Citroën will continue to grow its La Maison phygital network by the end of the year from 21 to 30 cities.”

Rishabh Himatsingka, Dealer Principal, La Maison Citroën Guwahati says, “Citroën is all about comfort and digital innovation, and through this La Maison Citroen phygital showroom, we are confident that we will be able to bring a revolution in the way an Indian car consumer looks at his car purchasing journey.

The Guwahati showroom will have numerous screens, debuting the ATAWADAC experience (Any Time Any Where Any Device Any Content) and a unique High-Definition 3D configurator allowing customers to experience and personalise their product and services.”

L’Atelier Citroën, the brand’s after-sales workshop, offers innovative care and maintenance services for Citroën cars in India at customers’ doorsteps. Among other things, Citroën car owners in Guwahati will have access to services such as Virtual Remote Diagnostics, Genuine Spare Parts availability within 24 hours, 180 minute RSA Guarantee, etc. L’Atelier Citroën also assures Anytime Anywhere Access and Pickup and Drop services to further ease the ownership experience.

