Arunchal: DC Papum Pare felicitates HDMT Champions

YUPIA- Deputy Commissioner Cheechung Chukhu felicitated the Papum Pare football team ; the winner of the State level Hangpan Dada Memorial football tournament ( HDMT ) in a function organized by the District Administration at the DC Conference Hall, Yupia on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interacting with the young players DC advised them to be disciplined in all the spheres of life.

“Along with sports, academic discipline should be inculcated by all the youths to be successful in life,” the DC quoted while urging all the players, most of them studying in Class XII to balance the sports and their academics meticulously.

Also Read- National Arm-Wrestling medal winner Koj Rissang felicitated

Congratulating the players , team coach Shri Kipa Bharat, Team Manager Shri Nabam Abu and DSO Sports Shri Tarak Dotang , DC Chukhu expressed hope that the team will bring more laurels to the District and the state as a whole.

ADC Shri Tabang Bodung also advised the players to focus on their health , stating that a healthy body will bring in agility and mental alertness, which is the key to being a good sportsman.

Later the DC presented Mementos and certificate of appreciations to all the players, coach and team manager.

Also Read- No dearth of sporting talent in the state; says Pema Khandu

The under 16 Papum Pare boys football team won straight six games to enter into the finals, where they defeated East Kameng by 1-0. Shri Rose Gida of Papum Pare was awarded the Best football Player.

Among others EACs Dolma Wangjon, Dani Rikang, Yakar Dawe and Circle Officer Higio Nassum were present in the function.