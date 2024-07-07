Arunachal: YWS with SSA plants tree saplings at Siluk village on the occasion of Van Mahotsav

PASIGHAT- Marking the Van Mahotsav week from 1st to 7th July, the Yirang Welfare Society (YWS) of Adi community on carried out a mass plantation drive in Siluk village on Saturday in association with Siluk Swachh Abhiyan team of the village.

The plantation programme was joined by Sibo Pasing, Addl. Dy. Commissioner, Mebo Sub-Division as Chief Guest and Domek Koyu, RFO, Mebo RF as Guest of Honour besides Ayang Aneh Self Help Group, UPS Siluk, Medical staffs, Panchayat leaders, village Gaon Burahs and others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

In the plantation drive, more than 300 tree saplings of various species like ornamental trees, fruit bearing, shed giving were planted along the road side approaching to the Siluk village from Mebo side.

Speaking on the occasion in a formal ceremony at community hall after the plantation drive, Allok Yirang, President, YWS said that they have chosen the Siluk village for the plantation because Siluk village is the cleanest village of East Siang district.

Moreover, most members of YWS, be they of Roing-Meka area in Lower Dibang Valley district and Pasighat and lower Mebo areas of East Siangdistrict, are descendants from Siluk village. “We cares about maintaining healthy environment for ecological balance to save mother earth.

Also Read- Yagamso River cleaned, trees planted to mark Van Mahotsav week

So choose to do the plantation programme for betterment of our environment “, added Allok Yirang. Former YWS President, Biyon Yirang also spoke on the occasion while narrating the history of Van Mahotsav and importance of planting trees.

While Siluk Swachh Abhiyan Chairman, Kepang Nong Borang, Balipara Foundation Awardee in Naturenomics highlighted about the struggle of the villagers and his team of SSA in winning the cleanest village of East Siang district title from 3 consecutive years.

He also shared about his vision and strategies to make the Siluk village as cleanest village of Arunachal Pradesh at the lines of Mawlynnong, Meghalaya wherein the villagers get huge revenue out of tourist visit to the village.

Also Read- Landslides snap road communication in 7 districts, IMD Warns of Heavy Rains

On the part of Chief Guest, Sibo Pasing and Guest of Honour, Domek Koyu, they deeply appreciated the noble initiative of YWS and opined hope that more such social works for larger global interests will be seen again in future from YWS. Both urged urged the YWS and SSA to maintain the post plantation care so that each saplings planted are not spoiled or damaged.

Many other speakers like GB Siluk village, YWS women wing President, Pasighat Press club president cum conservationist also spoke on the occasion. The mass plantation drive was organized successfully under the active supervision of Tony Yirang, AGS, YWS and Nakut Yirang, GS YWS with the support of SSA Chairman.