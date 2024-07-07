ADVERTISEMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: 80 % of govt schools under Papum Pare(Rural) obtains LPCs

"While all the 17 schools under Kimin block have obtained LPCs, 65 out of 69 schools under Balijan block and 39 out of 50 schools under Sagalee block have been issued LPCs,” he informed.

Arunachal: 80 % of govt schools under Papum Pare(Rural) obtains LPCs
File Photo

YUPIA-  Papum Pare Deputy Director of School Education  ( DDSE )  T T Tara informed that 80 percent of government schools under Papum Pare District have obtained LPCs during the coordination meeting of the Education department held here at ZPC Conference hall on Friday .

“This has been  possible with the right and timely intervention of the District Administration and All Papum Pare District Students Union,” DDSE Tara added.

“Under Doimukh block all the schools except for schools under Banderdewa circle; since Banderdewa Administration falls under ICR, have obtained LPCs,” the educator further  added.

DDSE Tara further informed that all the requisite paper works for the LPCs for  the schools under  Mengio block have been completed and are under process in the office of the ADC Sagalee.

Terming it as a remarkable achievement in protecting government land and property from encroachments DDSE Tara added that “ a Committee consisting of the PRI leaders ,SMC members, student leaders and land department officials shall be constituted to resolve local issues if any and ensure the  remaining schools obtain LPCs

HMLAs 14-Doimukh Nabam Vivek , 15 Sagalee Ratu Techi and Deputy Commissioner Jiken Bomjen , ZPC Smt Nabam Yakum , All Papum Pare District Students Union leaders , ZPMs and officials of education department were present in the meeting.

