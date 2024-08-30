ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Workshop on preservation of priesthood held at Doimukh

The workshop focused on the importance of maintaining traditional priesthood roles, which are integral to the spiritual and cultural identity of indigenous communities.

Last Updated: August 30, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Workshop on preservation of priesthood held at Doimukh

DOIMUKH-  The Department of Indigenous Affairs in collaboration with the District Administration successfully organized a workshop aimed at the preservation and revitalization of indigenous priesthood practices here at the Rono Ground, Doimukh on Friday.

The workshop focused on the importance of maintaining traditional priesthood roles, which are integral to the spiritual and cultural identity of indigenous communities. Topics discussed included the transmission of sacred knowledge, the challenges faced by modern indigenous priests, and strategies for ensuring the continuity of these ancient practices.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Rekhi Tana tara, President, Nyishi Nyidung Mwngjwng Rallung (NNMR) while addressing the priests emphasized the need for collaborative efforts between all the sections of indigenous communities to safeguard these traditions from the pressures of modernization and external influences.

Watch Video: Travel to Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh

Circle Officer Nyalisa Raji highlighted the department’s commitment to supporting indigenous communities in preserving their spiritual heritage.

“Priesthood is not just a role; it is a sacred duty that connects us to our ancestors and the divine. We must work together to ensure that this tradition endures for future generations,” she stated.

The workshop also featured demonstrations, where participants demonstrated few rituals like oram paqnam, pirya pinaam, changtam Nidw etc and the role of priests in maintaining social harmony.

Also Read- CM disburses cash awards worth Rs1.57 crore to 187 meritorious sportspersons and coaches

The event concluded with a pledge from all participants to continue working towards the preservation of indigenous priesthood practices and a commitment to further educational initiatives to train the next generation of indigenous priests.

DACO Tana Maro Tara, Indigenous community leaders, priests, officials of DIA and cultural preservationists attended the workshop.

Tags
Last Updated: August 30, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH VIDEO - EVICTION DRIVE IN ITANAGAR

Related Articles

Arunachal: 6th edition of Siang-Simang angling festival concludes

Arunachal: 6th edition of Siang-Simang angling festival concludes

Arunachal: Indian Army observes "Shok Shastra " in Memory of Naik Lham Tsering

Arunachal: Indian Army observes “Shok Shastra ” in Memory of Naik Lham Tsering

Arunachal: ABK gives ‘Annual Excellence Award’ to achievers

Arunachal: ABK gives ‘Annual Excellence Award’ to achievers

Arunachal: Pema Khandu emphasized on the need to strengthen the ILP system in the state

Arunachal: Pema Khandu emphasized on the need to strengthen the ILP system in the state

Arunachal: WRD’s Officials, Mebo MLA survey flood erosion areas

Arunachal: WRD’s Officials, Mebo MLA survey flood erosion areas

Arunachal: Full preparation on for pre-Solung festival celebration at Rayang village

Arunachal: Full preparation on for Pre-Solung festival celebration at Rayang village

Arunachal: A trekking program held in Tawang under the name 'The Merak Lama Trail'

Arunachal: A trekking program held in Tawang under the name ‘The Merak Lama Trail’

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Inaugurates Theravada Buddhist Convention Hall in Namsai

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Inaugurates Theravada Buddhist Convention Hall in Namsai

Independence Day celebrated with enthusiasm across Arunachal Pradesh

Independence Day celebrated with enthusiasm across Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: Rajiv Gandhi University organised series of events on 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign

Arunachal: Rajiv Gandhi University organised series of events on ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button