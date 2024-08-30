Arunachal: Workshop on preservation of priesthood held at Doimukh

DOIMUKH- The Department of Indigenous Affairs in collaboration with the District Administration successfully organized a workshop aimed at the preservation and revitalization of indigenous priesthood practices here at the Rono Ground, Doimukh on Friday.

The workshop focused on the importance of maintaining traditional priesthood roles, which are integral to the spiritual and cultural identity of indigenous communities. Topics discussed included the transmission of sacred knowledge, the challenges faced by modern indigenous priests, and strategies for ensuring the continuity of these ancient practices.

Rekhi Tana tara, President, Nyishi Nyidung Mwngjwng Rallung (NNMR) while addressing the priests emphasized the need for collaborative efforts between all the sections of indigenous communities to safeguard these traditions from the pressures of modernization and external influences.

Watch Video: Travel to Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh

Circle Officer Nyalisa Raji highlighted the department’s commitment to supporting indigenous communities in preserving their spiritual heritage.

“Priesthood is not just a role; it is a sacred duty that connects us to our ancestors and the divine. We must work together to ensure that this tradition endures for future generations,” she stated.

The workshop also featured demonstrations, where participants demonstrated few rituals like oram paqnam, pirya pinaam, changtam Nidw etc and the role of priests in maintaining social harmony.

The event concluded with a pledge from all participants to continue working towards the preservation of indigenous priesthood practices and a commitment to further educational initiatives to train the next generation of indigenous priests.

DACO Tana Maro Tara, Indigenous community leaders, priests, officials of DIA and cultural preservationists attended the workshop.