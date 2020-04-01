Arunachal: Woman burnt to death in Karsingsa Fire  

Karsingsa

A woman burnt to death In a fire incident at Karsingsa this morning. Also one OBT house with all house hold items completely gutted. The woman was identified as Chello Yapa 35, who was the house owner.

Naharlagun Fire station OC, Sujit. Chakrabarty informed that incidents occurs around 9.40 am, and Fire tender reached Karsingsa within 10 to 15 minutes. But due to narrow road vehicle was not able to reach the spot. Anyhow we managed and able to control the fire from spreading nearby houses, Sujit said.

The house was belongs to Chello Taniang, who was out of house during incident , his wife was there but due to sickness she failed to escaped from the fire and was completely burnt to death. Chakrabarty added.

The OBT building having CGI sheet roof, completely gutted alongwith all household belongings. The cause of fire is yet to ascertain. OC Fire further said.

The police from Banderdewa Police station also reached the spot and help in dousing the fire from spreading into the locality.

A case of unnatural death has been registered at Banderdewa police station. The cause of fire is not known bus suspected to br from short circuit however it is a matter of investigation. Naharlaugn SDPO Riki Kamsi said.

All legal formalities are being done. SDPO further added.