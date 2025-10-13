Arunachal: UBA Cell, NERIST Promotes Hill Farming Mechanisation through Educational Outreach

NIRJULI- The Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) Cell at the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) organised an educational outreach programme to promote the use of small tools and mechanised equipment for hill farming.

The initiative aimed to raise awareness among students and future agricultural professionals about how appropriate mechanisation technologies can improve the livelihoods and productivity of farmers in the hilly regions of Arunachal Pradesh and the North Eastern states.

The event was held under the guidance of Prof. Thaneswer Patel, Regional Coordinator, UBA NERIST, and Dr. Anubhab Pal, Faculty Member, Department of Agricultural Engineering, NERIST. Both experts demonstrated a range of farm implements and small mechanised tools, showing how they can be effectively utilised in hilly terrains to reduce drudgery, enhance work comfort, and increase operational efficiency.

In his address, Prof. Patel explained the broader vision of the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, which seeks to bridge the gap between technical institutions and rural communities. He emphasized that farm mechanisation plays a crucial role in improving productivity and promoting sustainable rural development. He further mentioned that the NERIST UBA Cell continues to focus on technological interventions and training programmes that directly benefit farming communities across Arunachal Pradesh.

Dr. Pal highlighted the need for innovative, lightweight, and ergonomically designed farm tools suitable for small and marginal farmers practicing hill and terrace cultivation. He noted that such innovations can significantly reduce manual strain, improve precision, and ensure timely agricultural operations, ultimately leading to better crop performance and reduced physical stress for farm workers.

The programme was attended by 23 B.Sc. Agriculture students from the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), Arunachal Pradesh, accompanied by Dr. N. R. N. V. Gowripathi Rao.

The students visited NERIST’s Farm Machinery and Power Engineering laboratories, where they gained hands-on experience with various mechanised systems and interacted with faculty members about innovative farm engineering solutions.

The session concluded with an interactive discussion, where students shared their learnings and discussed strategies to spread awareness about farm mechanisation in rural areas.

The visiting faculty expressed appreciation for the practical exposure provided by UBA NERIST and proposed future collaborative programmes to strengthen the farm mechanisation initiatives in Arunachal Pradesh.