Arunachal: KVK Anjaw Empowers Farmers through Capacity Building and Poultry Distribution under TSP Programme

MOSHAI ( Anjaw district )- A two-day Capacity Building cum Input Distribution Programme was successfully organized by Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Anjaw at Vibrant Village, Moshai under the Tribe Sub Plan (TSP) component on 12th and 13th December 2024.

As part of the initiative, 2,500 Vanaraja chicks, along with drinkers, feeders, and feed, were distributed to 40 beneficiaries from Kibithoo circle to help them establish small-scale poultry units. The programme aims to empower local farmers, enhance livelihood opportunities, and encourage income generation through scientific and sustainable farming practices.

Dr. Debasis Sasmal, Senior Scientist-cum-Head of KVK Anjaw, provided in-depth training on poultry management techniques, especially focusing on maintaining bird health during the extreme winter conditions of Anjaw’s high-altitude villages.

Khoisnam Naveen (SMS, Agronomy) stressed the importance of pre-Rabi season planning and shared scientific crop management practices for higher productivity and sustainable cultivation. Er. Ugarsain (SMS, Land & Water Management Engineering) motivated farmers to adopt rainwater harvesting systems such as Jalkhund for effective water management and off-season vegetable cultivation.

Technical Officer Inchen Namchoom highlighted the benefits of protected cultivation for enhanced vegetable production, while Gram Chairperson Kheti Meyor encouraged the beneficiaries to become role models for other farmers in nearby villages.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks from Mr. Keshab Gogoi, expressing gratitude to all participants and experts for their active involvement in promoting self-reliant agriculture in Anjaw’s Vibrant Villages.