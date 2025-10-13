Arunachal: Spear Corps Flags Off National Integration Tour for Upper Siang Locals under Operation Sadbhavana

LIKABALI- In a remarkable effort to promote national integration and strengthen cultural understanding, the SpearHead Division of Spear Corps flagged off a National Integration Pilgrimage Tour comprising 20 local residents from Upper Siang district at Likabali Military Station.

The tour will cover Tuting–Gaya–Santiniketan, allowing participants to explore spiritually and culturally rich destinations across India. The initiative aims to help citizens from remote border regions experience the nation’s diverse heritage and traditions, thereby fostering a deeper sense of unity and belonging.

Also Read- UBA Cell, NERIST Promotes Hill Farming Mechanisation through Educational Outreach

The programme is being conducted under the aegis of Operation Sadbhavana, a flagship outreach initiative of the Indian Army designed to promote peace, harmony, and socio-cultural development in border regions.

Through such people-centric endeavours, the Indian Army continues to reaffirm its commitment to building mutual trust, respect, and understanding between the armed forces and local communities.

Also Read- KVK Anjaw Empowers Farmers through Capacity Building and Poultry Distribution under TSP Programme

This pilgrimage tour stands as a testament to the Army’s enduring dedication to national unity and inclusive development, bridging the emotional and cultural distances between the country’s farthest frontiers and its heartland.

By engaging the youth and local citizens in such experiential journeys, the Indian Army not only strengthens patriotic sentiment but also highlights the shared values that bind the diverse communities of India together.