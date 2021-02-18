Arunachal: Teachers should maintain punctuality in their duties- DDSE

ZIRO- ( By Citizen Reporter Pill Tayam )- During a visit to Residential school Lich-Lit , Deputy Director of school education, Lower Subansiri Tabia Chobin advised the teachers to re-dedicate themselves & maintain punctuality in their duties.

DDSE Tabia Chobin along with Chukhu Epa, BRC, Toko Nabin, Coordinator and Joram Tacho CRC Yachuli today paid an amazing visit to some of the government schools of lower subansiri district to review their functioning and opening of schools in order to get a first-hand information of the education scenario of the district after the recent lifting of Covid-19 pandemic.

While interacting with the students and Headmaster of Govt. Upper Primary School, Poru, Chobin, DDSE exhorted teachers especially SMCs of UPS Poru to be dutiful by doing what responsibilities asked to them to do as per guidelines and urged teachers to give a lot of their energy, time, efforts etc, that they believe to be important being a teacher he added.

On the same day DDSE along with his team also visited Govt. Residential school Lich-Lit wherein he advised the local teachers to re-dedicate & maintain punctuality in duties and he would surely take up the infrastructure matters to Minister and authorities.

Later on the same day, he visited Govt. Primary School Biram, Delipeji and UPS Rubdi etc.

During his visit to various schools in the district , he also assured SMCs and teachers to place their grievances regarding dilapidated infrastructure issues to concerned authority which is badly needed and later encourage students to devote to their study and also instructed all the Headmasters to conduct regular classes before the exam.