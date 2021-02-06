Arunachal: Tarin Dakpe inspected several projects in Dolungmukh area

ITANAGAR- Raga MLA Tarin Dakpe alongwith several heads of department (HoDs) visited Dolungmukh area recently and inspected several upcoming infrastructure.

Dakpe inspected 90 meter span RCC bridge at Paro, Power sub-station, Inspection bungalow, government quarter for Assistant Engineer which are at the verge of completion.

The team led by Dakpe also inspected the PMGSY road from Kalaptakar to Paro measuring 17 KM amounting to 17 Crore being executed by RWD Raga division.

Three small bridge has already been competed on the PMGSY road while the work on steel girder composite bridge over Dolung river measuring 120 mtrs at Paro amounting to 11.5 cfriore is in full progress, Dakpe informed.

Dakpa alongwith the administrative officer of the area also visited the upcoming mega Subansiri Hydro power project and discussed the work progress and update of the activities by NHPC.

Dakpe inform that I have assure all support to the NHPC and Patel Engineering company to work without any obstruction and assured all his support for the mega project. At the same time I have requested the locals not to create any hindrance in the upcoming mega power project. Dakpe added.

Later Dakpa also visited the Boori Booth yullo festival celebration committee-2021 and encouraged the people to preserved the old aged tradition and culture of tribal society of state.