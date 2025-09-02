Arunachal: Tangyom Tsogpa NGO Hands Over Kundu Legpa Building to Khandro Drowa Sangmo District Hospital, Tawang

TAWANG- In a remarkable gesture of community service, the Tangyom Tsogpa NGO officially handed over the Kundu Legpa Building under its possession to the Khandro Drowa Sangmo (KDS) District Hospital, Tawang.

The handing-over ceremony took place at the Conference Hall of the hospital in the presence of senior officials, health professionals, and members of the NGO.

The event was graced by In-charge Additional Deputy Commissioner & Estate Officer, Sangey Wangmu Mosobi, District Medical Officer Dr. Thutan Lhamu, Medical Superintendent Dr. Tenzin Kunga, District RCH Officer Dr. Rinchin Neema, President of Tangyom Tsogpa Ngawang Norbu, and other officials, doctors, and paramedics.

Welcoming the gathering, Dr. Tenzin Kunga expressed heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the medical fraternity and the people of Tawang, describing the NGO’s gesture as one that would have far-reaching benefits for healthcare delivery.

Dr. Rinchin Neema also acknowledged the vital role played by MLA Tawang in facilitating an amicable resolution of the matter, which had earlier seen delays due to communication gaps.

ADC Sangey Wangmu Mosobi lauded the decision as a “historic and exemplary act,” encouraging other organizations to follow suit by contributing assets for the welfare of society.

Speaking on the occasion, Ngawang Norbu recounted the building’s history, noting that Tangyom Tsogpa had used it to run a pharmacy that offered medicines at discounted rates to the needy, while proceeds supported various charitable causes.

He urged medical professionals to continue working with compassion, describing them as embodiments of the “Medicine Buddha.”

Dr. Thutan Lhamu thanked the NGO for the generous contribution, highlighting that while healthcare workers are salaried professionals, empathy and kindness remain the true healing forces. She called on her colleagues to renew their dedication to serving humanity.

The building will now serve as a laboratory facility for the KDS District Hospital, retaining its original name “Kundu Legpa Building.” Officials hailed the handover as a milestone in strengthening public healthcare infrastructure in Tawang.