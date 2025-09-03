Arunachal

Arunachal: Dhakpa Pangcheng Employee Welfare Association Felicitates NEET 2025 Qualifiers in Lungla

The program was attended by students, DEWA members, and senior representatives from Tawang headquarters and Lungla.

LUNGLA- In a proud moment for the Dhakpa-Pangchen area, the Dhakpa Pangcheng Employee Welfare Association (DEWA) organized a special felicitation ceremony at Government Higher Secondary School, Lungla, to honor three successful candidates who qualified in the NEET 2025 examination.

The achievers celebrated at the event were:

  • Tashi Yangke, daughter of Dorjee Khandu from Ramyang village.
  • Tenzin Choiyang, daughter of Phuntso Dondup from Sakyur village.
  • Phuntso Tashi Gyamo, son of Dr. Lobsang Tempa from Shoktsen village.

Addressing the gathering, Kesang Dondup, Secretary General of DEWA, commended the dedication and perseverance of the qualifiers.

“This achievement is a source of pride for the Dhakpa-Pangchen area. We hope our young achievers inspire many more students to strive for excellence,” he said.

He further urged the youth to pursue academics with sincerity and contribute to the community’s growth and progress.

DEWA reaffirmed its commitment to supporting educational initiatives and fostering a culture of academic excellence among the younger generation of the region.

