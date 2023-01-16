Arunachal: Students visit Tea Garden are being motivated as a Tea Entrepreneur

PASIGHAT- The Students of College of Horticulture and Forestry and College of Agriculture, Central Agricultural University, Arunachal Pradesh visited to Siang Tea and Industries (P)Ltd. Donyi Polo Tea Garden at Oyan Craft Village of East Siang District on Monday.

A total of 40 UG students participated in the educational exposure visit. Under graduate students acquired knowledge on the economic importance of Tea farming and Business, Organizational set up & Functions of Tea Estate.

Donyi Polo Tea Garden managers and staffs interacted with our students in enlightening with the scientific cultivation practices of quality tea leaf production, tea garden management, processing and marketing aspects of organic tea.

Students are also being motivated towards Tea business as a promising, potential and profitable enterprise in NE India. The students’ educational exposure visit is coordinated by Dr. Lakshmi Dhar Hatai, Assoc. Professor, Department of Social Science of this college.