ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Students visit Tea Garden are being motivated as a Tea Entrepreneur

1 minute read
The Students of College of Horticulture and Forestry and College of Agriculture, Central Agricultural University, Arunachal Pradesh visited to Donyi Polo Tea Garden

PASIGHAT-  The Students of College of Horticulture and Forestry and College of Agriculture, Central Agricultural University, Arunachal Pradesh visited to Siang Tea and Industries (P)Ltd. Donyi Polo Tea Garden at Oyan Craft Village of East Siang District on Monday.

A total of 40 UG students participated in the educational exposure visit. Under graduate students acquired knowledge on the economic importance of Tea farming and Business, Organizational set up & Functions of Tea Estate.

The Students of College of Horticulture and Forestry and College of Agriculture, Central Agricultural University, Arunachal Pradesh visited to Donyi Polo Tea Garden

Donyi Polo Tea Garden managers and staffs interacted with our students in enlightening with the scientific cultivation practices of quality tea leaf production, tea garden management, processing and marketing aspects of organic tea.

Related Articles

Students are also being motivated towards Tea business as a promising, potential and profitable enterprise in NE India. The students’ educational exposure visit is coordinated by Dr. Lakshmi Dhar Hatai, Assoc. Professor, Department of Social Science of this college.

Tags
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal's Republic Day tableau to showcase state's tourism potential

Arunachal’s Republic Day tableau to showcase state’s tourism potential

Arunachal: Khandu Cabinet decides to harness hydropower potential of state

Arunachal: Khandu Cabinet decides to harness hydropower potential of state

Arunachal: Governor reaches out to the people in the Border Area

Arunachal: Governor reaches out to the people in the Border Area

Research Team Submit Report on the Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh

Research Team Submit Report on the Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: State's senior civil service officers at LSBAA for training

Arunachal: State’s senior civil service officers at LSBAA for training

Arunachal: Arunachalee entrepreneurs conferred International awards

Arunachal: Arunachalee entrepreneurs conferred International awards

Arunachal: Skill Mela cum skill Development sensitization & awareness Rally held at Tawang

Arunachal: Skill Mela cum skill Development sensitization & awareness Rally held at Tawang

Arunachal: CM virtually launches official website of the ensuing Parshuram Kund Festival

Arunachal: CM virtually launches official website of the ensuing Parshuram Kund Festival

Arunachal: WASE with police seizes illegally sold IMFL during dry day

Arunachal: WASE with police seizes illegally sold IMFL during dry day

Arunachal: Chowna Mein lauds Tagin community’s effort in preserving their cultural roots

Arunachal: Chowna Mein lauds Tagin community’s effort in preserving their cultural roots

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button