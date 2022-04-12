Arunachal

Arunachal: State's first weaving instructress Oney Milang Ratan passes away at Roing

She is Survived by her Husband Kakut Ratan, a son and a Daughter with many grandchildren.

April 12, 2022
Arunachal: State's first weaving instructress Oney Milang Ratan passes away at Roing

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )-  Oney Milang Ratan, the state’s first weaving Instructress in the department of Industry, Government Of Arunachal Pradesh, passed away on 9th of April 2022 at Roing at age of 92 years

As per her official service book record, she was born at Tapat village, near Dambuk under Lower Dibang Valley district on 1st of September 1930. She is Survived by her Husband Kakut Ratan, a son and a Daughter with many grandchildren.

In her childhood years, she had to face a lot of hardships but endured them courageously. Though a girl child were discouraged to attend school during those early years, she attended the night school classes and completed till class IV due to her perseverance. Further, she went for weaving training in Sadiya, Assam in the year 1950 and upon completion, she came back to Dambuk village and gave weaving trainings to the other womenfolks of the village voluntarily.

Recognising her competence, she was appointed as weaving instructress in the department of Industry on 9th October 1959 by Government of Arunachal Pradesh (the then NEFA) and she served at various areas like Ziro, Hapoli, Kimin, Longding, Rusa and Roing till her retirement on 1st September 1988.

While deeply condoling her natural death, Nanom Jamoh, Member, Arunachal Pradesh State Food Council said that Mrs. Oney Milang Ratan was a torch bearer in the field of weaving in the state and her contributions to the state since NEFA days will be always remembered. “May almighty gives enough strength to the family members of late Oney Milang Ratan to bear the loss of great mother, may her soul rest in eternal peace”, added Nanom Jamoh.

