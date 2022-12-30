ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: State BJP Team Visit Yingkiong

They handed over the certificate of excellence awarded to the BJP upper Siang District on TB patient adoption.......

December 30, 2022
Arunachal: State BJP Team Visit Yingkiong

YINGKIONG- State BJP team led by Tarh Tarak Vice-President, visited District  and Mandal BJP office at Yingkiong. They handed over the certificate of excellence awarded to the BJP upper Siang District  on TB patient adoption and Free health checkup program of Sewa Pakhawa (A service fortnight)  from 17th September to 2nd October 2022.

The certificate of excellence dully signed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, State BJP President Biyuram Wahge and  Vice-President Nani Lajie cum Convener State BJP was handed over to Alum Litin District President in-charge at BJP District office Yingkiong.

Speaking to the karyakartas at BJP office, Tarh Tarak highlighted about the program and policies of state and central Govt. implementing in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. He urged upon the party karyakartas to refrain from the rumors and strengthen the party activities at the grass root level and maintain unity among them.

Techi Necha Spokesperson of State BJP highlighted the significant of good governance and achievement of both the central and state Govts and urged the party karkakartas to avail various schemes of state and central govt.

Alum Litin President in-charge BJP Upper Siang and Tamat Gamoh in-charge Upper Siang  District highlighted about party activities of Upper Siang District and requested state BJP to organize training programe for the mandal office bearer.  The meeting was attended by office bearer of BJP district, mandal and morcha of Upper Siang District.

Later state BJP team meet Kanggong Taku MLA Geku-Mariyang Assembly constituency at circuit house Yingkiong  and discussed on the political and economic development in Upper Siang Districtr. Takuk assured full support to strengthen the party organization in Upper Siang District.

Techi Necha Spokesperson state BJP, Porchu Tamin Convener Library state BJP, Nima Sange Co-Convener, Media Department state BJP,  Tamat Gamoh District In-Charge Upper Siang, Nur Hania Dui State Executive Member Yuwa Morcha and others were also in the team.

