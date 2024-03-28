Arunachal: SP Longding injured after crowd pelt stones during scrutiny of nominations

LONGDING- The Superintendent of Police of Longding district, Dekio Gumja, was injured after some people pelted stones during the scrutiny of nomination papers of Assembly poll candidates on Thursday, officials said.

Dekio Gumja, SP Longding received injury in a stone pelting incident at Longding District. The scrutiny process of nomination papers was underway when the crowd started to gather around the tri-junction near DC-cum-DEO office Longding.

A police official said that some people suddenly started pelting stones outside the office of the returning officer in Longding town and the security forces had to fire in the air to disperse the agitated crowd.

An official said that the people became angry after they heard that the nomination of one of the candidates in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls was rejected during the scrutiny.

SP Longding while trying to control the mob received injury and the personnel deployed were compelled to fire blank rounds to disperse the crowd.

DC & SP Longding informed that the situation is under control and appealed the general public to maintain peace and harmony.