Arunachal: Sille-Oyan Circle denizens benefit immensely from Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- More than 750 rural populace of Sille-Oyan Circle under Ruksin Sub-Division here in East Siang District have immensely benefitted from various Govt. services from 25 Govt. departments including SBI, APRB and Arunachal Pradesh Apex bank at Oyan village, some 24 KM toward Ruksin near Assam-Arunachal boundary from here today.

Local MLA Ninong Ering and DC Tayi Taggu inaugurated the Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 Camp at Ligang Dere, Oyan Village under Sille-Oyan Circle in the presence of ZPM Bimol Lego, HoDs, LDM P. Basumatary, CO Sille-Oyan, Dubom Apang, Nodal Officer, Tatak Mibang, HGB Jotin Bori, GBs, PRI members.

Ering also handed over Soil Health Cards availed by more than 150 rural progressive farmers of Sille-Oyan, which will help in scientific soil testing for sustainable farming.

Also Read- Governor flags of Motorcycle Expedition

He termed the State Government’s initiative to bring essential govt. services of various departments at the doorstep of the people as a laudable last mile service to reach the last man on the line, particularly the needy rural people.

The MLA also urged the people to enroll under CMAAY& Ayushman Bharat (PM-JAY) Health coverage which will help a lot in bearing medical expenses for treatment and asked for creating maximum awarenessof on CMAAY, PM-JAY &various Central and State flagship schemes to the grassroot people.

Also Read- Gorsam Kora Festival to be Celebrated in Zemithang

Ering also interacted with the beneficiaries and HoDs and took their feedbacks on the services extended at the Oyan SAKD Camp.

DC Tayi Taggu also expressed his satisfaction with the large turnout of rural beneficiaries at the SAKD to avail various essential Govt. services.