Arunachal: SIC arrested Former Lower Subansiri DC, DLRSO in connection with TAH Scam

ITANAGAR- Lower Subansiri former Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kemo Lollen and former District Land Revenue settlement officer (DLRSO) has been arrested by Special investigation team (SIC). in connection with TAH scam , Informed an official.

SIC, SP M Harshavardhan inform that both former Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner Kemo Lollen and former DLRSO Bharat Lingu has been arrested in connection with Trans Arunachal Highway (TAH) Potin-Bopi road.

Both of them has been arrested today and will be produced before the court and demand police custody for further investigation. SP said.

Earlier in July 2018 three person were arrested including the DC and DLRSO in connection with Joram-Koloriang Trans Arunachal Highway (TAH) road for their alleged involvement in gross irregularities in the matter of payment of compensation against the Joram-Koloriang Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH) project in Lower Subansiri district. SP further said.