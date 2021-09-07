Arunachal: Seppa-Chayang Tajo NEC road scam, SIC arrested Nacho PWD Division EE Tare Murtem

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- (By A24 Correspondent ) The Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of vigilance department arrested Nacho PWD Division EE Tare Murtem on Monday in connection with Seppa-Chayang Tajo NEC road scam, as confirmed by DGP RP Upadhyaya without giving any details.

It is learnt that Murtem was arrested in intervening night of Sunday and Monday in connection with SIC (Vig) Case No 2/21 u/s 120 (b) 420/465/471/409 IPC, read with Section 13 (1) (c) (d) 13 (2) PC Act.

The North Eastern Council (NEC)-funded 81-km road, being executed by Gammon India Pvt Ltd, was marred by corruption, sources said.

Confirming the report, the SIC informed that Murtem was produced before district court at Bomdila on Monday and remanded to 14-day police custody.

He was one of the EEs posted at Chayang Tajo PWD division in East Kameng district, which implemented Seppa-Chayang Tajo road.