Arunachal: Roshan Panika from Namsai Secures Second Position in DHO2.0 level one

NAMSAI- Roshan Panika, a student at Kendriya Vidyalaya School in Namsai- secured the Second position in Level One of the Dettol Hygiene Olympiad 2.0. Roshan was felicitated at the launch of NDTV Dettol Banega Swasth India Season 10 for his win that entailed a prize of Rs 35,000. DHO 2.0 aligns with the Dettol School Hygiene Curriculum, reinforcing Reckitt’s commitment to addressing hygiene gaps for a healthier India.

Roshan and his family’s story to fulfil their dreams through education is an excellent example of the struggle and the determination they have. They believe that through education their child will be able to achieve which his parents were not able to and also contribute towards the society.

Supported by over 100 partners, the DHO 2.0 aims to empower children aged 6 to 16 years to understand the importance of hygiene, health, and family well-being.

As the ongoing pandemic underscores the critical importance of hygiene, Dettol Banega Swasth India remains dedicated to educating children about six pivotal handwashing occasions through the Dettol Hygiene curriculum program.

These include washing hands after defecation and the use of toilets, before eating, before preparing and serving food, before feeding infants/children, after cleaning a child’s bottom, and after coughing/sneezing during illness.

The Dettol Hygiene Olympiad’s engaging approach undoubtedly encourages children nationwide to embrace healthy habits, fostering a healthier and brighter future for India and reaching last mile villages.