ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Roshan Panika from Namsai Secures Second Position in DHO2.0 level one

Roshan was felicitated at the launch of NDTV Dettol Banega Swasth India Season 10 for his win that entailed a prize of Rs 35,000.

Last Updated: October 11, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Roshan Panika from Namsai Secures Second Position in DHO2.0 level one

NAMSAI-    Roshan Panika, a student at Kendriya Vidyalaya School in Namsai- secured the Second position in Level One of the Dettol Hygiene Olympiad 2.0. Roshan was felicitated at the launch of NDTV Dettol Banega Swasth India Season 10 for his win that entailed a prize of Rs 35,000. DHO 2.0 aligns with the Dettol School Hygiene Curriculum, reinforcing Reckitt’s commitment to addressing hygiene gaps for a healthier India.

Roshan and his family’s story to fulfil their dreams through education is an excellent example of the struggle and the determination they have. They believe that through education their child will be able to achieve which his parents were not able to and also contribute towards the society.

Supported by over 100 partners, the DHO 2.0 aims to empower children aged 6 to 16 years to understand the importance of hygiene, health, and family well-being.

As the ongoing pandemic underscores the critical importance of hygiene, Dettol Banega Swasth India remains dedicated to educating children about six pivotal handwashing occasions through the Dettol Hygiene curriculum program.

Related Articles

These include washing hands after defecation and the use of toilets, before eating, before preparing and serving food, before feeding infants/children, after cleaning a child’s bottom, and after coughing/sneezing during illness.

The Dettol Hygiene Olympiad’s engaging approach undoubtedly encourages children nationwide to embrace healthy habits, fostering a healthier and brighter future for India and reaching last mile villages.

Tags
Last Updated: October 11, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: The Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, RGU shines at “Megha Start-Up Expo 2023"

Arunachal: The Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, RGU shines at “Megha Start-Up Expo 2023″

Arunachal: Youth Convention on The Secret of Success held at RKMS Tirap

Arunachal: Youth Convention on The Secret of Success held at RKMS Tirap

Arunachal: Ziro Butterfly Meet launched

Arunachal: Ziro Butterfly Meet launched

Frontier Highway along LAC in Arunachal Pradesh planned; it has huge strategic value: Pema Khandu

Frontier Highway along LAC in Arunachal Pradesh planned; it has huge strategic value: Pema Khandu

Arunachal: An Awareness Programme on “Cyber Crime and Related Issues” held at Himalayan University

Arunachal: An Awareness Programme on “Cyber Crime and Related Issues” held at Himalayan University

Arunachal gets GI tag for Tawang's Yak churpi, Khamti rice, Tangsa textile

Arunachal gets GI tag for Tawang’s Yak churpi, Khamti rice, Tangsa textile

Arunachal: MoS Panchayati Raj takes stock of developments taking place at Ziro

Arunachal: MoS Panchayati Raj takes stock of developments taking place at Ziro

Arunachal: Beti Bachao Beti Padhao launched in Papum Pare

Arunachal: Beti Bachao Beti Padhao launched in Papum Pare

Arunachal: Swacchhata Hi Seva organized at Ziro

Arunachal: Swachhata Hi Seva organized at Ziro

Arunachal: Mahatma Gandhi’s granddaughter joins Gandhi Jayanti celebration at Ziro

Arunachal: Mahatma Gandhi’s granddaughter joins Gandhi Jayanti celebration at Ziro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button