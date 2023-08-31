Arunachal: RGU organised Interdepartmental Health and Sports Quiz Competition concludes

ITANAGAR- In run to Commemorates the National Sports Day-2023, Department of Physical Education and Sports Sciences of Rajiv Gandhi University ( RGU ) organized Interdepartmental Sports Quiz Competition on 31st of August.

Dr. Sambhu Prasad, Head, Department of Physical Education expressed his view on health and suggested to participating students that they should prioritize their health because in later stage of life we start losing our wealth due to bad health.

He explained the significance of good diet and regular exercise in our daily life, while Dr. Proshanto Kumar Saha, Head, Department of Psychology highlight the significance of stress management and highlight the some strategies to manage stress during different phases of life. Dr. Ravi Ranjan Kumar, Head, Department of Social Work also addressed the gathering and motivate the participants.

Total seven department participated in this quiz, Economics, Mass Communication, Music and Fine Arts, Social Work Statistics, National Security Studies, Sports Sciences of In this Health and Sports Quiz competition.

Entire event was divided in two phases. Phase one was qualifying phase from which top two teams qualified for the finals. Where team Economics, Social Work, National Security Studies and Sports Sciences qualified for the finals.

There were 5 rounds of questions in qualifying stage while in final there were seven rounds of questions. In final department of economics secured the 1st place while 2nd and 3rd secured by sports sciences and social work respectively.

There were questions for audience also and total four questions answered by audience during quiz for which they received prizes by the department.

After completion of event Dr. Hemantajeet Gogoi, Mr. Sangey Tsering giveaway the medals and certificate to participating teams, while Dr. Sambhu Prasad giveaway the trophies to winner team and runner-up teams.