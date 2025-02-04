Arunachal:  RGU Observes 42nd Foundation Day with Gaiety

ITANAGAR- The 42nd Foundation day of Rajiv Gandhi University was celebrated with enthusiasm and all round activities at RGU Campus, commemorating the laying of foundation stone of the university on 4th February, 1984 by the then Prime Minister of India.

The formal function commenced with inauguration of exhibition stalls by local entrepreneurs and from various Departments of the university showcasing their products.

The event was inaugurated by Minister of Education, Government of Arunachal Pradesh Passang Dorjee Sona who attended the function as Chief Guest. S. Regunathan, former Vice Chancellor of the University was present as the guest of honour and delivered the 42nd foundation day lecture.

Addressing the gathering , S Regunathan, who visited the campus after 33 years congratulated and expressed his experiences during his time in the university. He praised the university which has grown up from strength to strength with new departments, courses, institutes and other infrastructural developments. He acknowledged the role of RGU in development of nearby localities especially the transformative development of Doimukh area.

It was also emphasised by the foundation day speaker that the concrete jungles should not replace traditional bamboo homes which has been a characteristic feature of the state. He also stressed on realising and harnessing the power of AI so that students can cope with the changing scenario.

Education Minister Passang Dorjee Sona in his address, stated that through his inspection tours across the nook and corner of the state he has understood that the foundation of the workforce or the students in senior secondary or in colleges is weak, therefore the root needs to be treated first, and the department will focus on improving and strengthening the primary education on priority therefore. The minister urged the youth especially those in university to be responsible and visionary in their responses especially on social media.

Prof. S. K. Nayak, Vice Chancellor (acting) of the university in his speech shared that during the time of independence the state had only two schools and now the state has schools in every village, the state has now private colleges, private law colleges, technical institutes of repute and we are witnessing a rejuvenated focus on education in the state. The gross enrolment ratio of the state is 30 % which is above the national average. It was resolved that with perseverance and a research oriented positive outlook, RGU would further advance towards academic excellence.

Dr. N. T. Rikam, Registrar of the university delivered the welcome speech during which he also shared the evolutionary journey of the University. It was highlighted that in the beginning, the University had only three departments and 48 students and now the University have over 40 departments and 5374 students enrolled.

As a mark of celebration the university also organised a photography and essay competition for the students and employees. In the Photography competition Mr. Sashakamoni Kashyap secured first position, the second position was shared by Mr. Songio Tania and Ms. Priya Lomdak and Mr. Shashank Mishra was adjudged as the third. In the essay competition organised on the theme, ‘RGU of My Dreams: Milestones, Challenges and Way Forward’, Mr. Nima Dorjee stood as the winner, Ms. Ankita Hazarika and Mr. Tutumoni Borah received the second and third prizes, respectively.

The university also honoured the outgoing teachers, officers and staff for the preceding year. Prof. Bhagabat Nayak, Kurian Thomas, Tikendra Nath, Sanjib Kumar Sur, Mr. Lalit Chandra Gogoi and Padma Bahadur Lama were felicitated as outgoing employees of the university.

The university also started an annual award series for the best employee of the university to give a moral boost to the employees, Mr. Kanak Barman, Mr. Bake Karu, Mrs. Rupan Kalandi, Mrs. Tadar Monju, Mr. Raju Jomoh, Mr. Manik Das, and Mr. Shib Shankar Dutta were felicitated in this category for their exemplary services.