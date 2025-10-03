Arunachal: RGU Honors Safai Mitras on Gandhi Jayanti during Swachh Bharat Diwas

DOIMUKH- Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), Arunachal Pradesh, observed Swachh Bharat Diwas today in commemoration of the 156th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi under the banner of the ongoing Swachhata Hi Seva – 2025 campaign. The programme was held at the RGU Mini Auditorium from 12:00 noon onwards.

Delivering the welcome address, Dr. A. Yuvaraj, Assistant Director of Physical Education and Deputy Nodal Officer of the programme, highlighted Gandhi’s vision of cleanliness as not merely a civic duty but a way of life.

The celebration was graced by Prof. S. K. Nayak, Vice Chancellor, and Dr. N. T. Rikam, Registrar, Rajiv Gandhi University.

A major highlight of the event was the felicitation of Safai Mitras, who worked tirelessly from September 1 to October 2, 2025, during Swachhata Pakhwada and Swachhata Hi Seva – 2025, ensuring that the RGU campus remained clean and green. Mr. Lika Thalian, Sanitary Inspector, along with the Safai Mitra team, received special recognition for their dedicated service.

In their special messages, the Vice Chancellor and the Registrar stressed the importance of Gandhian values of truth, simplicity, service, and cleanliness. Prof. Nayak remarked that “cleanliness must become a culture and a collective responsibility,” while Dr. Rikam deeply appreciated the selfless efforts of the Safai Mitras in keeping the campus environment healthy and sustainable.

The celebration also marked the culmination of various activities held under Swachhata Pakhwada and Swachhata Hi Seva – 2025, including Prabhat Pheris, awareness drives, cleanliness campaigns, and health check-up camps within the campus.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks, acknowledging the University authorities, the organizing committee, and especially the Safai Mitras, whose relentless work continues to form the backbone of the Swachhata campaign at RGU.