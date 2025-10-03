Arunachal

Arunachal: RGU Holds Health Camp for Safai Mitras Under Swachhata Hi Seva 2025

In total, 36 Safai Karmis benefited from the free health camp.

DOIMUKH-  As part of the Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 campaign, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), Arunachal Pradesh, organized a Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivir – Health Check-up Camp at the University Health Centre today. The camp ran from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM and saw enthusiastic participation from Safai Mitras serving on the campus.

The theme of the Shivir focused on preventive health check-ups and access to healthcare services for Safai Mitras. A medical team conducted general health check-ups, complete blood tests including random blood sugar, and screenings for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, hypertension, and obesity.

As part of preventive care, Tablet Albendazole was administered for deworming. Health education sessions were also held on nutrition, hygiene, and lifestyle disease prevention. Each participant was issued a personal health diary to track medical details and future treatments.

In total, 36 Safai Karmis benefited from the free health camp. The medical team included Senior Pharmacist Mr. Techi Epo, Nursing Officers Mrs. Tana Yajur and Mrs. Reena Nabam, and CMOs Dr. Chin Dei Kim and Dr. Akin Tana Tara. Also present were Prof. Sambhu Prasad, Dean of Physical Education & Sports Sciences and Nodal Officer, along with Dr. A. Yuvaraj, Assistant Director of Physical Education and Deputy Nodal Officer.

Faculty, staff, and volunteers from NCC and NSS units actively supported the initiative. The camp was jointly organized under the efforts of the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and Ministry of Jal Shakti, in collaboration with RGU.

University authorities acknowledged the invaluable contribution of Safai Mitras in maintaining hygiene and sanitation, reiterating that similar initiatives will continue as part of RGU’s commitment to social responsibility.

The event concluded with gratitude extended to the health team, volunteers, and participants, marking the Shivir a resounding success.

